Day At The Track

Rockme Rollme stays perfect in 2021

04:30 PM 07 Mar 2021 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Rockme Rollme, harness racing
Rockme Rollme (#4) survives late challenges to win the feature
New Image Media Photo
Rockme Rollme handled a step up in class with distinction in Woodbine Mohawk Park's feature harness racing condition pace on Saturday, Mar. 6.
 
The five-year-old gelding tucked into third from post four going into the turn, but driver Jody Jamieson reactivated him immediately. The pair went back to the outside and assumed command past the quarter in 27.1. Jamieson gave her a breather going to the half in 56.2 and accelerated mildly to the three-quarters in 1:24.3. East End (James Macdonald) was the first to hurry Rockme Rollme, but that one came up flat-footed in the lane.
 
Rockme Rollme carved out a length-and-a-half advantage going into the stretch. Legion Seelster (Sylvain Fillion) found room on the inside and attacked in deep-stretch, and Nocturnal Blue Chip (Bob McClure) charged from third over, but Rockme Rollme was too good and refused to be defeated. Nocturnal Blue Chip was a head short in second, and Legion Seelster finished neck behind in third.
 
 
 
That was Rockme Rollme's 14th win from 51 starts lifetime. He nears $300,000 in earnings with the Mar. 6 1:52 win. Tony Montini trains the five-year-old son of A Rocknroll Dance for Albina Montini of Acton, Kwong Sum Low of Etobicoke, Vincent Albanese of Maple, and Joseph Rogers of Aurora.
 
Trainer Carmen Auciello had four winners on the night: Lady Rocknrolla A in the opener, Ivana Flybye N in the sixth, Military Secret in the 7th, and Points North in the 10th.
 
Woodbine Mohawk Park will return on Monday, Mar. 8 with 10 races starting at 7 p.m. EST.
 
For full race results, click here.
 
by Nicholas Barnsdale, for Harnesslink
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Weekend Atnannies solid in A-AA
07-Mar-2021 11:03 AM NZDT
Series finals go to the Napolitano brothers
07-Mar-2021 11:03 AM NZDT
Marohn hits for Grand Slam Saturday
07-Mar-2021 11:03 AM NZDT
Florida USHWA Chapter gives out awards
07-Mar-2021 09:03 AM NZDT
California Sire Stakes action at Cal Expo
07-Mar-2021 06:03 AM NZDT
Gural; Allard horses will be barred
07-Mar-2021 05:03 AM NZDT
Machnhope dominant in Meadowlands feature
06-Mar-2021 19:03 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News