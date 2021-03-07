Rockme Rollme stays perfect in 2021

Rockme Rollme handled a step up in class with distinction in Woodbine Mohawk Park 's feature harness racing condition pace on Saturday, Mar. 6.

The five-year-old gelding tucked into third from post four going into the turn, but driver Jody Jamieson reactivated him immediately. The pair went back to the outside and assumed command past the quarter in 27.1. Jamieson gave her a breather going to the half in 56.2 and accelerated mildly to the three-quarters in 1:24.3. East End (James Macdonald) was the first to hurry Rockme Rollme, but that one came up flat-footed in the lane.

Rockme Rollme carved out a length-and-a-half advantage going into the stretch. Legion Seelster (Sylvain Fillion) found room on the inside and attacked in deep-stretch, and Nocturnal Blue Chip (Bob McClure) charged from third over, but Rockme Rollme was too good and refused to be defeated. Nocturnal Blue Chip was a head short in second, and Legion Seelster finished neck behind in third.

That was Rockme Rollme's 14th win from 51 starts lifetime. He nears $300,000 in earnings with the Mar. 6 1:52 win. Tony Montini trains the five-year-old son of A Rocknroll Dance for Albina Montini of Acton, Kwong Sum Low of Etobicoke, Vincent Albanese of Maple, and Joseph Rogers of Aurora.

Trainer Carmen Auciello had four winners on the night: Lady Rocknrolla A in the opener, Ivana Flybye N in the sixth, Military Secret in the 7th, and Points North in the 10th.

Woodbine Mohawk Park will return on Monday, Mar. 8 with 10 races starting at 7 p.m. EST.