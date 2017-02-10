Rock N Roll to the yearling sales!

Most harness racing breeders would have forgotten how good a racehorse Rocknroll Hanover really was. Rocknroll Hanover only faced the starter eight times at two for three wins and four placings for $688,275 in stakes. His best win was undoubtedly in the final of the ($1,211,800) Metro Pace in a brilliant 1:49.4 making him the first two year old to ever break 1:50. Another notable performance was his dead-heat for first in the ($113,243) Champlain Stakes in 1:52.3.

At three he turned into a monster. He faced the starter 18 times, he won twelve and was placed on six occasions, never missing a first three placing all season on his way to earning a huge $2,380,818 in stakes.

His first big win of the season was in the $500,000 final of the New Jersey Classic in 1:51 followed soon after by a brilliant victory in the $1,500,000 North American Cup final in 1:49.4.

On a roll at this stage he then won his heat and the final of the $1,000,000 Meadowlands Pace, taking his lifetime mark of 1:48.3 in the final. Only third in the final of The Little Brown Jug, he bounced straight back with victories in the $141,800 Bluegrass Pace in 1:50.2, the $235,550 Tattersalls Pace in 1:50.3, the $136,400 Dancer Memorial in 1:53 before finishing the season in style by winning the $555,000 final of the Breeders Crown in 1:49.4.

He retired from the track with the imposing record of 26 starts for 15 wins,10 placings and $3,069,093 in stakes.

Not only was Rocknroll Hanover a great racehorse but he has become a great sire as well. His premature death a few years ago was a shock to the breeding world as he had left numerous top end horses including 10 Millionaires;

Rock N Roll Heaven 1:47.3 ($2,774,478) Stallion at stud

Put On a Show 1:47.3 ($2,459,903) Broodmare

A Rocknroll Dance 1:47.2s ($2,441,164) Stallion at stud

Rocklamation 1:48.3 ($2,281,795) Broodmare

Pet Rock 1:47 ($1,985,820) Stallion at stud

I Luv The Nitelife 1:48.4 ($1,947,51) Broodmare

Rock N Soul 1:49.4 ($1,158,637) Broodmare

Ticket To Rock 1:50.3f ($1,131,163) Broodmare

Boston Red Rocks 1:49.3 ($1,115,015) Still racing

Simply Business 1:50f ($1,005,879) Still racing

He has 1,000 foals eligible to race in North America as of today's date and he has produced 240 $100,000 plus winners and stakes now over $100,000,000.

Rocknroll Hanover has nothing left to prove.

There is only one yearling by this champion sire in the Australasian Classic Yearling Sale on the 20th of February at Karaka in Auckland and that is Lot 58 named Rock The Nation .

Rock The Nation is bred on what North American breeders call the “Golden Cross” of Rocknroll Hanover over an Artsplace mare. His race winning mother Stateofthenation is a half-sister to two winners in (My) Chachingchaching 1.51.7m ($142,239) and High Society Gal (1.57.7, 4 wins 3 places $18,737). His third dam is the Champion race mare Under Cover Lover, an International Group 1 winning mare who herself is the dam of six winners including (My) Exotic Lover ($110,336). (My) Exotic Lover is by Artsplace also and is the dam of the exciting Australian filly Match In Heaven (1.52.2m, 12 wins 8 places $162,084). Closely related to Rock The Nation is the champion mare Bettor Cover Lover 1:53.8 ($1,061,534).

Lot 58 – Rock the Nation (bay colt, Rocknroll Hanover - Stateofthenation)

Champion mare Bettor Cover Lover 1:53.8 ($1,061,534) has a yearling in this sale as well by Rocknroll Hanover 's greatest and richest son Rock N Roll Heaven 1:47.3 ($2,774,478). This colt is one of only two yearlings by Rock N Roll Heaven in the Australasian Classic Yearling Sale.

From the million dollar earner, Harness Jewels and five time Group 1 winning Bettor’s Delight mare Bettor Cover Lover, this yearling colt sells as Lot 116, Betta Getta Lover. This is only her second foal and first colt.

Lot 116 – Betta Getta Lover (bay colt, Rock N Roll Heaven - Bettor Cover Lover)

