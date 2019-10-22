Rocknroll Lincoln is Horse Of The Year

Justin Prentice-trained runners have dominated the 2019 Harness Horse of the Year Awards function held on Sunday, 20 October.

Four of the seven award categories were taken out by horses from Prentice’s Boyanup stables, headlined by Rocknroll Lincoln NZ who was named the open Horse of the Year.

The Rocknroll Hanover USA gelding scored six wins and three placings from 12 starts in season 2018/19. Among the six wins were the WA Pacing Cup, Bunbury Cup and the Governor’s Cup.

Major Martini’s wins in the Sales Classic and Westbred Classic were enough to see him take out the 2YO Colt or Gelding of the Year. The Art Major USA gelding also finished runner-up in the Golden Slipper.

Has No Fear’s WA Oaks win saw her named the 3YO Filly of the Year and was also the second straight year a Prentice-trained runner has taken out the category, following on from Our Major Mama NZ a year ago.

Sun Of Anarchy NZ took out the Trotter of the Year to round out a big day for the Prentice stable.

The Ross Olivieri-trained Double Expresso was named the 2YO Filly of the Year, having won seven of her nine starts including the Sales Classic and Westbred Classic for the fillies.

Major Trojan NZ’s win in the WA Derby was enough to see him named the 3YO Colt or Gelding of the Year.

Maczaffair NZ’s consistent season, highlighted by a third placing in the WA Pacing Cup, saw her named the Aged Mare of the Year.

Gary Hall Jnr produced another incredible season in the sulky and was named the Driver of the Year.

An eighth WA Pacing Cup and a fifth WA Derby among the highlights of a season, which produced 194 winners.

Training partnership Greg and Skye Bond took out the Trainer of the Year award with 183 winners.

Wins in the 4YO Classic and Golden Nugget with Ana Malak NZ helped the powerful Bond stable to the award.

Fresh from bringing up her 200th career win in the sulky, Jocelyn Young was named the Young Achiever of the Year. Young also drove 3YO Filly of the Year Has No Fear to win the WA Oaks.

Bruce Jones was awarded Racing and Wagering Western Australia (RWWA) Service to Industry for his work at the Harvey Districts Trotting Club spanning more than 35 years together with his wider contributions on behalf of country harness.

Jones still serves on the Harness Racing Consultative Group, West Australian Country Harness Racing Association, Harness Racing Spider Fund and Harvey Recreation Ground Advisory Committee.

“RWWA is honoured to be able to acknowledge the outstanding achievements of our harness racing participants and Standardbreds during the 2018-19 season,” said Racing and Wagering Western Australia CEO, Richard Burt.

“All of the award winners should be proud of their contributions and on behalf of RWWA I would like to thank them for their commitment to the Western Australian harness racing industry.”

Award winners:

Harness Racing Media Personality: Tim Walker

Best Harness Racing Feature Story: Kind and Smart – The Trademarks of Crouch, by John Coffey

Trainer of the Year: Greg and Skye Bond

Driver of the Year: Gary Hall Jnr

Young Achiever Award: Jocelyn Young

RWWA Service Industry Award: Bruce Jones

2YO Filly of the Year: Double Expresso

2YO Colt or Gelding of the Year: Major Martini

3YO Filly of the Year: Has No Fear

3YO Colt of Gelding of the Year: Major Trojan NZ

Trotter of the Year: Sun of Anarchy NZ

Aged Mare of the Year: Maczaffair NZ

Horse of the Year: Rocknroll Lincoln NZ