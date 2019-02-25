Day At The Track

Rocknroll Lincoln makes an impressive return

04:24 PM 24 Feb 2019 NZDT
Rocknroll Lincoln,Harness racing
Rocknroll Lincoln
Scott Hamilton Photo

WA Pacing Cup champion Rocknroll Lincoln has made an impressive return to racing, taking out the Group 2 Governors Cup (2130m) at Gloucester Park last night.

Having his first start since the Pacing Cup triumph, it wasn’t easy for the five-year-old, who was forced to do plenty of work three-deep early in the race.

Eventually, reinsman Gary Hall Jnr was able to find the front just before the field got the bell.

Rocknroll Lincoln was too strong on the final lap and went on to score a comfortable 3.3m victory.

The son of Rocknroll Hanover rated 1.54.7 and ran home in 57.0.

As Happy As Larry continued his excellent preparation by finishing second, while Vultan Tin bounced back to form with a game third placing.

Always Arjay and Mr Mojito both wanted the lead early on, which ensured a slick lead time of 35.7.

The pair faded out late to finish well back in the field.

Following the win, Hall Jnr said the Pinjarra Cup on March 4 loomed as an ideal target for Rocknroll Lincoln.

Vultan Tin and Handsandwheels are also expected to head to the Pinjarra Cup.

The other feature on the night was the $30,000 Lewis Final (2130m), which was taken out by the Greg and Skye Bond-trained Our Alfie Romeo.

It was Our Alfie Romeo’s eighth win from 11 starts in Australia.

Reinsman Ryan Warwick said the mare had plenty of upside and forecast a bright future for her.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Tiff continued trainer-reinsman Colin Brown’s outstanding run of form with the three-year-old’s, taking out the Thank You For Celebrating Pace (1730m).

It was the third straight week Brown won a three-year-old race at Gloucester Park, after Patrickthepiranha won last week and again with Typhoon Tiff a week earlier.

There were a couple of anxious moments for Brown in the home straight as Typhoon Tiff put in a couple of rough strides and Dracarys made late ground.

However, the filly was able to withstand the surge of Dracarys to win by a head.

Tim Walker

