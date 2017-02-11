Rocky Winner wins at Cagnes-sur-Mer

February 10, 2017 - Rocky Winner (9m Credit Winner -Level Fortytwo) narrowly scored a victory in the Gr. III Prix Jules Roucayrol (purse €80,000, 2925 meters) timed in 1.13.6kr for harness racing reinsman Gabriel Gelormini and trainer Jorgen Westholm. Nortronic KB of Sweden owns the winner that was sent off at 5.2/1 odds. 2/1 Truman Dairpet (10g Biesolo -Heloise Poterie) was second driven by trainer Nicolas Ensch and third was 19/1 Vicomte Boufarcaux (8m Oh James -Olympe du Boafard) with Edourd Coubard-Meunier driving. Ulk Medoc and Perfect Power ended fourth and fifth in the solid field. Rocky Winner

The Quinte)+ Prix Ocargues (purse €32,000, 2925 meters, 16 starters) this day at Cagnes-sur-Mer went to 1.15.1kr timed, barefoot and 2.4/1 Beerscott (6m General Pommereuu -Oscotia) reined by Arnault-Albert Chavatte. 1.1/1 favorite Cote Ouest (5g Goetmals Wood -Island Dream) with Franck Nivard up finished second for trainer Ch.A. Mary. Scuderia Bolgheri Srl bred this one. Third was 16.4/1 Bridget Landemer (6f Quinoa du Gers -Ismie de Landemer) for driver Romauld Mourice.

On February 8 at Aby (SWE) there were several interesting winners. 13.5/1 Muscle Lane (3g Timoko -Londirobks- Muscles Yankee ) scored in 1.17.1kr over 2140 meters volt start in a race worth 50,000SEK to the winner. Stefan Soderkvist drove this Robert Bergh trainee that is owned by Perma Energy. 3/1 Astoria As (5f Conway Hall -Brooklyn As- Like A Prayer ) scored in 1.1.7kr over 2140 meters autostart to earn 30,000SEK first prize in another event. Kevin Oscarsson was the pilot for trainer Peter Arnqvist. 10./1 Bourbon du Nord (g Racer Bourbon -Heresia Forix- Carmody Lobell ) won a 2640 meter volt start event worth 30,000SEK to the winner, timed in 1.17.3kr for driver Peter Ingves and trainer Stefan Nordahl.

Watch for tomorrow’s Prix de France with Bold Eagle at the start against 13 top flight rivals.