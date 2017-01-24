Rocky's Z Tam steps up and wins Open

Pompano Beach, FL...January 22, 2017...Rocky's Z Tam, fresh off a 1:50.4 winning effort in conditioned company a week ago, stepped up to the top Pompano Park Open ranks and promptly won that, as well, stopping the timer in 1:51.1 for harness racing driver Ricky Macomber, Jr .

The five year-old gelded son of World of Rocknroll took home the major share of the $12,000 purse in pinning a photo finish defeat measuring a neck over the pacesetting Respectable Dream, handled by Rick Plano.

Bluehourpower, also from the Macomber Stable and driven by Corey Braden, finished third, 2½ lengths away while Fritzie Pic Up Man finished fourth. Mystic Desire picked up the nickel in the quintet.

It was a "picture perfect" journey for Rocky's Z Tam, who left alertly from the rail, allowing Respectable Dream to take command around the initial turn and on to a quarter in a hot :26.2.

At this juncture, Fritzie Pic Up Man was third followed by Bluehourpower and Mystic Desire.

On the backside after a half in :55, both Bluehourpower and Mystic Desire tilted to the outside but a :27.3 third panel left those two unable to dent significantly into the leader's margin of 1½ length past that third station in 1:22.3.

Turning for home, Macomber left the coziness of his pocket and Rocky's Z Tam began gnawing away at the leader, gaining an ever-so-slight advantage just a couple of strides from the wire.

After the race, Macomber said, "well, we sure got a 'picture perfect' journey, didn't we? Those first and third quarters were pretty good and we were just drafting along. Once we straightened away, I tilted him (Rocky's Z Tam) out and he kept grinding until he got it done.

"It was a very nice mile for him...and me, too!"

Trained by Jamie Macomber for the Z Tam Stables, Rocky's Z Tam won for the second time in four starts this semester, pushing his earnings this young season to $11,570.

Lifetime, Rocky's Z Tam has bounty of $116,521.

Even money on the tote-board, Rocky's Z Tam paid $4.20 to win.

The same Macomber, Macomber, Z Tam Stables tandem also teamed up to score in the $10,000 Open 2 Pace with Uncmprmising Z Tam, as this four year-old altered son of Shadyshark Hanover made a quarter move to the top and, off that :26.2 opener, carded panels of :55.1 and 1:23 in route to a 1:51.3 win.

Trained by Jamie Macomber and with Ricky Macomber, Jr. in the bike for the Z Tam Stables, Uncmprmising Z Tam scored by three-parts-of-a-length over the late surging First of Itskind (Tom Jackson). Heart Felt (Bryce Fenn) finished third, just a nostril further back while He's A Lock finished a fast closing (:27.3) fourth. The Optimist picked up the final award in the field of eight.

The winner now has nine lifetime wins and $242,563 on his career card.

Off at even money, Uncmprmising ZTam paid $4.00 to his multitude of backers.

Monday's Pompano program features the ever-popular "Over The Hill Gang" trot with the tough nine year-old gelding My Revenuer after his fifth straight win for owner-trainer Tom Petri.

Brad Kramer is expected in the sulky back of My Revenuer, who has been installed as the 2 to 1 morning line favorite.

Among the competitors this week is She's All In, the eight year-old mare who has been competitive in Open company over this season. Owner-trainer Rick Plano will be in the sulky back of the gutsy daughter of Revenue S.

Monday's card also features a carryover in the track's Pick-6 of $4,412.

Post time is set for 7:20 p.m.

by John Berry for Pompano Park