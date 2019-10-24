Day At The Track

Roger Huston resigns from The Meadows

04:24 PM 24 Oct 2019 NZDT
Roger Huston, harness racing
Roger Huston has resigned from The Meadows
Harnessracing.com has reported that Hall of Famer Roger Huston, the “Voice” of The Meadows racetrack since 1976, has resigned his position as harness racing announcer and TV host of Meadows Racing.  His last day of announcing at The Meadows will be Saturday, Nov. 2.
 
Huston, 77, said, “I am not retiring, just cutting back on the day to day announcing. So I have decided to resign my position at The Meadows Race Track and Casino as announcer and TV host of Meadows Racing.”
 
Huston was a seasoned race announcer when he joined The Meadows, having worked at Ohio fairs, Lebanon Raceway, the Red Mile, Pompano Park, and the Delaware, Ohio, County Fair, where he began calling the Little Brown Jug in 1968. The Meadows allowed him to keep his association with the Jug and other county fairs, and keep his family in one town.
 
To read more click here. 
