Rogerson team outlay $190,000 for top lot

Harness racing Team Rogerson arrived at Karaka this morning for the first standardbred yearling sales for New Zealand Bloodstock.

Not long after, they had unloaded $190,000 after engaging in a furious bidding war to get what was to be the top lot of the sales in Billion Dollar Boy

Billion Dollar Boy is a fantastic looking colt by Art Major from Goodlookinggirl by Christian Cullen from the Butler BG mare Twice As Good.

He is the first colt from Goodlookinggirl and Rogerson stable foreman Dylan Ferguson suggested he was a bargain when speaking to NZBStandardbred after the purchase.

"We liked his pedigree right from day one out of the catalogue, being a half brother to a multiple group one winner.

"When we inspected him his type matched his pedigree and we thought he was definitely the top colt in the sale and that is why we were so keen to get him.

"After the first day I saw him I told Graeme (Rogerson) I thought he would make $200K so some would say we got him cheap," he said.

Rogerson also paid $120,000 for a Bettor's Delight filly out of Eyre To The Throne later in the day.

John Street and Lincoln Farms were also busy buying, paying $140,000 for Lot 20 a Bettor's Delight colt and full brother to 1-52 miler Lancewood Lizzie. Street also paid $80,000 for a Rock N Roll Heaven – Lady Fingers colt during the sales.

Other high priced lots to sell were a Muscle Hill – Love Ya Doosie colt for $110,000 to KPC Racing in Australia, a Bettor's Delight – Safedra filly to Canterbury trainer Mark Jones and a Sweet Lou – Pacing Delight to Jean Fiess from Victoria.

Mr JR & Mrs W Giumelli from Western Australia paid $120,000 for a Somebeachsomewhere – Dancing Diamonds filly and Canterbury trainer Cran Dalgety paid $100,000 for a Sweet Lou – Revere Me colt.

Mark Purdon and All Stars Stables paid $130,000 for a Captaintreacherous – Veste colt and Phil and Glennis Kennard purchased a Muscle Hill – Alannah Hall colt for $100,000.

Late in the day E & M Stride from NSW purchased a Bettor's Delight – Diamond Like colt for $100,000 after paying $90,000 earlier in the day for a Muscle Hill – Miss Pegasus filly.

Full sales results can be viewed here