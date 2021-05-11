Day At The Track

Rollwithpapajoe rolls to Open win

02:00 PM 11 May 2021 NZST
Rollwithpapajoe, harness racing
Rollwithpapajoe and Bongiorno in earlier victory
Mike Lizzi Photo
Rollwithpapajoe was solid on the engine as he went wire-to-wire in the Monday night $37,000 harness racing Open Trot at Yonkers Raceway after trailing throughout in the start prior.
 
Joe Bongiorno moved decisively as the gate left this week and sent the son of Roll With Joe to the lead out of the three-hole. There was no opposition from his seven rivals as Rollwithpapajoe put up :28.1, :57.1, and 1:24.2 splits. Pocket-sitter Escapetothebeach (Jason Bartlett) gained nothing on the leader in the stretch, and Rollwithpapajoe withstood a charge from Ostro Hanover (Tyler Buter) to score in 1:52.
 
Ostro Hanover was a length back in second, and Escapetothebeach mustered the show spot. The winner paid $4.30.
 
ROLLWITHPAPAJOE REPLAY
 
 
Rollwithpapajoe is now a 17-time winner with earnings greater than $350,000 in 49 starts. Jennifer Bongiorno trains for owners Barbara Bongiorno Stable LLC of Monroe, Bill Kambos of Astoria, and Dionisios Liberatos of Manhasset Hills.
 
Yonkers Raceway races again on Tuesday, May 11. There are 10 contests scheduled and a first post of 7:15 p.m. EDT.
 
For full race results, click here.
 

by Nicholas Barnsdale, for Harnesslink

