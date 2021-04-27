Day At The Track

Rollwithpapajoe stars in $37,000 open

01:00 PM 27 Apr 2021 NZST
Rollwithpapajoe, harness racing
Rollwithpapajoe (#5) in previous win
Lisa Photo
Rollwithpapajoe scored with a front-end performance in the headline $37,000 Open Handicap harness racing event at Yonkers Raceway on Apr. 26.
 
Joe Bongiorno took no chances and sent Rollwithpapajoe directly to the front. The five-year-old son of Roll With Joe enjoyed a pressure-free first three quarters, setting :27.2, :56.3, and 1:25.1 splits without a challenge. He carried a one-and-a-half-length lead into the turn.
 
Pocket-sitter Twin B Tuffenuff (George Brennan) found some late pace in the stretch, and The Real One (Pat Lachance) closed quickly, but Rollwithpapajoe was in control and got home three quarters of a length the best in 1:53.1. Twin B Tuffenuff was second, and The Real One came from fifth to snag the show spot.
 
ROLLWITHPAPAJOE REPLAY
 
 
Rollwithpapajoe won his 16th race on 46 starts and increased his earnings to more than $330,000. Jennifer Bongiorno trains the gelding for Barbara Bongiorno Stable LLC of Monroe, Bill Lambos of Astoria, and Dionisios Liberatos of Manhasset Hills.
 
The horse's win price was $3.70.
 
Yonkers Raceway is back in action on Apr. 27 with a nine-race card starting at 7:15 p.m. EDT.
 
For full race results, click here.
 
by Nicholas Barnsdale, for Harnesslink
