Ron Gurfein, Hall of Famer, passes

Columbus, OH — Hall of Fame harness racing trainer Ron Gurfein, 80, died May 5, 2021.

The following message was posted on Mr. Gurfein’s Facebook page this afternoon by his children, Lauren and Blake.

“It is with profound sadness that we share that our dad, Ronnie Gurfein (a.k.a. “the Guru”), passed away earlier today. His was a long life filled with many joys, successes, and love. His wit was second to none and he had us laughing till his final moments.

“Per his wishes, there will be a small family-only ceremony. We know he will be missed by many, so please stay tuned for information about a future celebration of his life and career.

“In lieu of flowers or cards, we would appreciate donations in his name to Caring Across Generations — an organization dedicated to changing the way we care for older adults: https://go.caringacross.org/a/give.”

Mr. Gurfein was one of the top conditioners of trotters and a 2006 inductee into the Hall of Fame in Goshen, N.Y.

He opened up his stable in 1965, moved to Monticello Raceway in 1967 and spent the better part of the next two decades at the Mighty M. He toiled in relative obscurity through that time even though he won the 1982 Adios Stakes with Higher Power and also conditioned the likes of Hardesty ($367,426) and the world champion mare Franconia ($527,151).

Mr. Gurfein moved to The Meadowlands in 1987 and five years later came up with an imposing trio of Imperfection, Baltic Striker, and Lady Starlet. He hit the pinnacle of the sport later that decade with horses such as Victory Dream and Beat The Wheel.

The best horse of his career was the outstanding trotting filly Continentalvictory, who captured the Yonkers Trot and Hambletonian in 1996 on her way to earning Horse of the Year honors.

Other top horses for Mr. Gurfein included 1999 Dan Patch Award divisional champion Self Possessed and 2003 Trotter of the Year Cantab Hall.

Mr. Gurfein won the 1999 Glen Garnsey Trainer of the Year Award from the United States Harness Writers’ Association.