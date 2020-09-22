Ron fully versed in art of horse-breaking

Well-known Melbourne horsebreaker Ron Francis says the number one criteria in his business is patience-and lots of it.

"If you can't be calm and tolerant, then you are best not even thinking about trying to break-in a horse," Francis said.

"I guess there's a knack to it. But you also have to enjoy what you are doing, and I absolutely love it."

Francis, who lives at Woodstock, 40 kms north-east of the Melbourne CBD, has also tasted his fair share of success as a harness racing trainer.

"I've had some nice winners over the years, but I much prefer the breaking-in side of the sport," he said.

"I used to enjoy it a helluva a lot more back in the day. You would sometimes make some mistakes along the way, but staying patient is always the key."

Francis, who admits he hasn't broken-in all that many in recent years, is held in high regard with his exceptional skills.

"I've got a 96 percent breaking-in to win ratio which is pretty good. There's one owner who has been with me for the past 25 years. I think I enjoy it a lot more than training because the reward is that you get results and you see this from the first day you take them on," he said.

Yearling filly out of Somedreamsomewhere being long reined

Francis said he was taught the art of horse breaking by his late father, Ron snr, when he was about 16 years old.

"We lived in Northcote back then. Dad use to train pacers himself as well as do some breakers," he said.

"We were in the caretaker's residence at the Fitzroy Cricket Club, and dad and I also made wickets - that was something a bit different!

"The first horse I broke in was with dad helping me. It was a filly sent to us by the late Don Dove, who was a great trainer-driver, and she was an absolute lunatic. Anyway, we must have succeeded because I didn't get deterred!"

Francis said he'd been breaking in horses ever since, learning more all the time about the best ways to progress and teach the youngsters to become tractable and willing racehorses.

He said after handling the babies, he then starts the mouthing routine.

"This part is so important. I fit the mouthing gear on and leave it for just a short time before taking it off. Then over the next few days, I gradually tighten it all up a little," he explained.

"They need to get used to this and be happy. Then comes teaching them on the long reins to turn left and right, to steer and also obey other instructions like stop and go."

"From then, it all depends on the horse and its attitude, but when they're ready I then start working on helping them become familiar with a cart and pulling the cart. I usually have them in the cart within eight weeks. It's a very satisfying job."

The same Somedreamesomewhere filly goes in the cart for the first time

Francis said at one stage he was pretty much the exclusive horse breaker for former keen breeder Des McQueen, of Lower Plenty, who raced horses with the "Tibur" moniker.

"Des was passionate. He was involved in the Breeders' Association as secretary and would send his broodmares off to get in foal every year," he said.

"I think the first one he raced was Tibur Prince, a Classic Garry sired pacer. Prince won quite a few for Robbie O'Connell, who is still training, before going up north and racing successfully in Queensland, and all up he won about 16 races. Every Tibur horse I broke in went on and won.

"One of the best I trained was Tibur Power, along with a horse named Pacesetter, but a few other handy ones I had were The Accurate One, Hec's Elect, Ringtripleowe and Somedreamsomewhere."

Records show that Tibur Power raced for five seasons from 2004 and posted 17 wins and 42 placings for $110,000. Pacesetter had 12 wins (eight at Moonee Valley) and 21 minors for $60K, while The Accurate One scored five wins, claiming an M0 event, also at Moonee Valley.

Ron said he'd recently enjoyed breaking in a few youngsters with a nearby friend Brian Ruschmeyer.

"Brian lives 10 minutes away at Yan Yean and I use his track now and again."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura