Nine $40,000 Ohio Sires Stakes divisions settled

Ronnie Wrenn, Jr., steered his 4,000th career-winning drive en route to capturing one of nine $40,000 Ohio Sires Stakes (OSS) for harness racing 2-year-old male pacers and trotters on Monday night, Aug. 7 at Northfield Park .

Wrenn, Jr.'s winning drive came aboard the Roger Hughes, Jr.-trained and owned Sultan Of Cash, the 2-5 favorite in the third OSS division (Race 5).

"It's pretty special to get a win with this colt, who's six for six now," Wrenn, Jr., acknowledged. "I would have won with Brian's (trainer Brown) horse (5-2 Slick Mick, second in Race 4 to Gone Again) but he pulled himself up in the last turn, unexpectedly."

Sultan Of Cash, a freshman altered son of Cash Hall , out of the Conway Hall mare Anything But Love, has now swept the first three legs of the OSS series, and owns a bankroll of $85,515 with this latest victory. The youngster got away with easy fractions of :31.2, 1:02.1 and 1:31.1, before gliding under the wire in 1:59.4 to nail his sixth straight triumph in as many career starts. Count On Cody was second for Jason Brewer at 3-1, while 9-1 Win Chaser got up for third with Anthony MacDonald in the sulky.

In My Dreams won the first of four OSS trotting divisions in a career best 1:58 with trainer Sandy Beatty in the sulky for owners Brad Davis and the Hatfield Stables. The 7-5 son of Wining Fireworks is the first foal out of Iam Spikes Wish 3, 2:04h ($10,746), and was second in Leg 1 to Count On Cody, timed in 1:57.2. He has $48,515 in earnings from five starts, with two wins, two seconds and a third.

Manny L (Kayne Kauffman) was second at 8-1, with 2-1 Sugar Top moved up to third from fourth and 17-1 third-place finisher Dance Withsomebody (Robin Miller) moved from fourth to third for making a break at the wire.

Longshot (22-1) Mission Accepted took his OSS contest in 1:57.4 with Ryan Stahl at the lines. The son of Manofmanymissions picked up his first career victory in his fourth lifetime start for trainer and co-owner Jeff Conger, upping his earnings to $24,800 for owners Knox Services and David Wills. Joggingtothebank (Kurt Sugg) was second, while Dontforgetmaster (Josh Sutton) was third--both at 5-2 odds. Mission Accepted is the fifth foal out of the SJ's Photo mare Witty Girl 3, 1:58.2f ($32,602) and is a half-brother to: March Awareness (by Ken Warkentin) 4, 1;54 ($346,534) and to Witty's Winner (by Jailhouse Jesse) 5, 1:54.4s ($95,757).

Zeppelin Bi, an altered son of Manofmanymissions , out of the Angus Hall mare Palm Beach Bi 3, 2:01.1f ($21,596), picked up his first career win by capturing the fourth OSS division for trotters in 1:58.3. Trainer Anthony MacDonald steered Zeppelin Bi, who is owned by Thestable Zeppelin Bi Group of Ontario and pushed his career earnings to $41,300. The 7-2 winner bested 6-1 Haul N Dash (Kurt Sugg), while 12-1 Sand Cash (Tyler Smith) got up for third. Zeppelin Bi is a full brother to Vesuvio 2, 1:57f ($14,595).

In the first of five OSS pacing divisions for freshmen, Chris Page guided 1-9 favorite Rock On Creek to a 1:53.3 victory. Brian Brown conditions the son of Pet Rock for breeder Debbie Bird, Richard Lombardo and Josh Green, who picked up his third win in four starts. Rock On Creek, who is the first foal out of the Modern Art mare Pebble Creek 6, 1:53.2h ($152,720), now has $64,175 in his coffers. Jo Jo's Pet Rock (Danny Noble) was second at 9-1, while 25-1 longshot Dukes Cruiser (Ronnie Wrenn, Jr.) was third.

Tyler Smith steered 14-1 Gone Again to a 1:54.2 triumph in the second OSS pacing division for trainer Tim Lane and Ohio owners William Bailosky, Ernie Malas and Michael Crawford. It was the son of Dragon Again 's second win in five starts and pushed his earnings to $26,750. Slick Mick (5-2) was second for Ronnie Wrenn, Jr., while 25-1 Cass Delight Rock (Chris Page) was third (and paid $152.20 to show). Gone Again is the third foal out of the unraced Western Hanover mare Campus Flirt and is a half-brother to Moot Court (by Mach Three ) 4, 1:54f ($27,715) and Campus Beauty (by Camluck ) 4, 2:02h ($17,967).

Smith returned to the Northfield winner's circle in the third pacing division with Letsallrock, the 6-5 favorite, for trainer Jeff Smith and owners J.S. Everhart, K.J. Smith and C. Young. The son of Pet Rock was timed in 1:52.2, and now has $49,512 in career earnings. Coach Zuzek was second for Chris Page at 12-1 odds, while Josh Sutton was behind 2-1 Born To Be Bad, who notched show honors. Letsallrock is the first foal out of the Jennas Beach Boy mare Noseitall, 2, 1:57.1 ($7,605).

McThirsty shocked the Northfield fans as he stormed to a 1:53.4 clocking at 30-1 odds for driver Greg Grismore and trainer Scott Cox. The McArdle gelding picked the perfect time to score his first career victory for owners Parent Racing Stable, J. Ash and Scott Cox, besting 3-1 Rockathon (Danny Noble) and 4-5 favorite Lather Up (Montrell Teague). A winner of $35,475 in his career, McThirsty is the eighth foal out of the Artsplace mare Diamond Dejavu 3, 1:56 ($3,680) and is a half-brother to: Rhombus (by The Panderosa ) p,4,1:50.2f ($204,200); Girls Luv Diamonds (by The Panderosa ) p,8, 1:56h ($114,715); and In The Dark (by Cambest ) p,2, 1:53.4 ($105,525).

In the final pacing division 2-5 Seeing Eye Single (Chris Page) prevailed over 9-1 Bounding Dragon (Josh Sutton) and 7-1 Hora Star (Ronnie Wrenn, Jr.) in a new life mark of 1:53. Ronnie Burke conditions the son of Dragon Again for Burke Racing Stable; Silva, Purnel & Libby; L. Karr; and Weaver Bruscemi. All three of the $60,000-winning Seeing Eye Single's career triumphs have come in OSS legs.

Ohio Sires Stakes continue Thursday, Aug. 10 with 2-year-old trotting fillies at Scioto Downs in Leg 3 of the series.