Day At The Track

Ronnie Wrenn Jr. scores 6,000th career win

03:00 PM 08 Dec 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Ronnie Wrenn Jr, Harness racing
Ronnie Wrenn Jr

Ronnie Wrenn Jr. made his 6,000th trip to the harness racing winner’s circle after scoring with Naughty Maravu N in MGM Northfield Park’s seventh race on Monday (December 7).

Naughty Maravu N won by a half-length over favored Mysical Wally (Aaron Merriman), returning $5.00 to win.  The 1:54 clocking was the 27th career win for the 10-year-old gelded pacer, who now has $231,025 in earnings.

The 34-year-old Wrenn began driving in 2008.  His 6,000 wins have helped him garner more than $40.5 million in purse earnings.  

Wrenn earned his first win behind Artful Power in a $1,400 Billings race at a Michigan fair in 2008.  His break-out year was 2012 and he has never looked back.  Wrenn is consistently among the top drivers in the country.  He won the 2013 and 2014 national dash driving titles, finished third in 2015 and 2016, fifth in 2017, second in 2018, fourth in 2019 and is currently fourth in the nation in 2020.

Wrenn waited little time starting on his next milestone, scoring with Livin Lovin Prayin just two races later.

Naughty Maravu N winning by a half-length

 

Ayers Ratliff

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

American History to race and breed in 2021
08-Dec-2020 16:12 PM NZDT
Ronnie Wrenn Jr. scores 6,000th career win
08-Dec-2020 15:12 PM NZDT
DSBF 3yo fillies trot 2nd leg
08-Dec-2020 12:12 PM NZDT
Kixton Hanover roars through to win co-feature
08-Dec-2020 11:12 AM NZDT
Kacey Burns scores first pari-mutuel win
08-Dec-2020 10:12 AM NZDT
Papi Rob Hanover, Tall Dark Stranger’s books full
08-Dec-2020 08:12 AM NZDT
Racing reflections with David Miller
08-Dec-2020 08:12 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News