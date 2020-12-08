Ronnie Wrenn Jr. scores 6,000th career win

Ronnie Wrenn Jr. made his 6,000th trip to the harness racing winner’s circle after scoring with Naughty Maravu N in MGM Northfield Park’s seventh race on Monday (December 7).

Naughty Maravu N won by a half-length over favored Mysical Wally (Aaron Merriman), returning $5.00 to win. The 1:54 clocking was the 27th career win for the 10-year-old gelded pacer, who now has $231,025 in earnings.

The 34-year-old Wrenn began driving in 2008. His 6,000 wins have helped him garner more than $40.5 million in purse earnings.

Wrenn earned his first win behind Artful Power in a $1,400 Billings race at a Michigan fair in 2008. His break-out year was 2012 and he has never looked back. Wrenn is consistently among the top drivers in the country. He won the 2013 and 2014 national dash driving titles, finished third in 2015 and 2016, fifth in 2017, second in 2018, fourth in 2019 and is currently fourth in the nation in 2020.

Wrenn waited little time starting on his next milestone, scoring with Livin Lovin Prayin just two races later.

Naughty Maravu N winning by a half-length