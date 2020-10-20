Rookie fillies splash around in Harvest opener

MILTON, October 19, 2020 – The Harvest Series for Ontario sired two-year-old fillies kicked off Monday on a rainy night at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

A total of four $17,000 harness racing divisions were contested with trotting fillies starting the evening before the pacing fillies took their turn later in the card.

Justice Hall filly Hawaii took care of business in the first division for trotting fillies by moving from fourth to first before the half and never looking back for a 1:58 score. The Rick Zeron trainee was driven by to the maiden-breaking score by Trevor Henry.

Hawaii, who was coming in off a runner-up finish in an OSS Gold division, posted fractions of :59.2 and 1:29.2 before a :28.3 final-quarter secured a victory of a length and a half. Tealicious finished second, while A Blue Blood was third.

Sporting multiple top-three finishes in Gold starts, Hawaii was made the heavy-favourite and returned $2.30 to win. She now has $45,125 earned in seven starts for Rick Zeron Stables.

Val Taurus filly Out On A Mission took advantage of an early break by the favourite to break her maiden at odds of 5-1 in 2:00.4.

The Gord Dancetovic trained Out On A Mission was making just her third career start and was leaping up from the Autumn Series at Western Fair. Mike Saftic sent the rookie to the front and never looked backed, posting fractions of :28.2, 1:00 and 1:31 before a :29.4 final-quarter secured a victory of just over two lengths.

Somewhat Sacy finished second, while Waikiki Wave was third.

Out On A Mission’s maiden-breaking win pushes her earnings to $9,520 for owners Bob Dancetovic and Kenneth Albrecht. She paid $12 to win.

Over on the pacing side, Dabarndawgswatchin powered to the lead in the second-quarter and kept on rolling for a 9-1 upset over four other rivals. Jody Jamieson guided the Ron MacDonald trained daughter of Hes Watching to victory.

Moving to the top from third going to the half, Dabarndawgswatchin had to deal with race-favourite Platine Alpha on her outside throughout the middle-half. The MacDonald trainee was not fazed by the pressure and scooted home in :29.3 over the “Good” track to win by five-lengths in 1:56.3.

Platine Alpha finished second, while Control The Thong was third.

Owned by Julie Ferguson and Lloyd Stone, Dabarndawgswatchin now has two wins, eight on the board finishes and $19,386 earned in 10 starts. She paid $20 to win.

Sunshine Beach filly Shes A Sassy Beach powered to the lead in the second-quarter and kept on rolling to a 1:56.4 victory in the final division of the evening.

The Ken Middleton trained Shes A Sassy Beach flashed early speed for driver Sylvain Filion to land in an early pocket spot. Always Watching cleared to the lead entering the backstretch, but the lead was brief as Shes A Sassy Beach powered to the lead from third, posting a :58.1 half.

After securing a :30.2 third-quarter, Shes A Sassy Beach scooted home in :28.1 to win by two and three-quarter lengths in 1:56.4. Carnival Heart rallied for second, while Siri Blue Chip was third.

Shes A Sassy Beach is now has two wins and $34,183 earned in 11 starts for Middleton and the late Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame member Bill Galvin. A $2 win ticket on the rookie pacing filly returned $10.30.

The Harvest Series is for Ontario sired two and three-year-olds that were non-winners of $30,000 in 2020 as of September 30. Rookie colts will have the opportunity for their first leg of the Harvest Series on Thursday.

Post time for Thursday’s card is 7 p.m.

Mark McKelvie

Woodbine Entertainment,