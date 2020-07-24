Rookies shine in Millard and Pure Ivory openers

You Will Be Queen and driver Chris Christoforou

MILTON, ON - July 23, 2020 - The harness racing team of driver Bob McClure, trainer Luc Blais and owner Serge Godin's Determination captured two of four rookie trotting series divisions on Thursday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

The annual two-year-old summer series kicked off with the Millard Farms (formerly Define The World) and Pure Ivory each requiring two $20,000 first leg divisions.

Ontario Sires Stakes Gold winner Macho Martini improved to two for two with a 5½ lengths score in the opening split of the Millard Farms. The son of Muscle Mass and driver Bob McClure waited patiently in third before firing up at three-quarters and powering home strong in :27.3 for a 1:56.3 victory.

Macho Martini is the fifth foal out of $587,000 winner Peach Martini and was a $37,000 Harrisburg yearling purchase by Determination.

The clocking of 1:56.3 knocked nearly a full-second off the Blais trainee's mark of 1:57.2 taken in an OSS Gold on July 9 at Mohawk Park.

To watch the race replay click here.

Highland Mowgli finished second after cutting out fractions of :29, :58.4 and 1:28.1. Warrawee Whisper crossed the line third.

Macho Martini paid $2.90 to win.

Blake MacIntosh's Black Tie Bash also posted a dominating victory, taking the second Millard Farms division by 4½ lengths in 1:57.3. Driver Jody Jamieson moved the son of Chapter Seven from second to first at the half, ultimately creating separation on rivals and cruising home in :29.3 for the easy win.

On A Streak couldn't make it a hat-trick for the McClure/Blais/Determination team, but did cross the line second. Golden Compass was third.

To watch the race replay, click here.

A $50,000 Lexington Selected Yearling Sale purchase, Black Tie Bash has now won two in a row after posting a second and a fifth in his first two starts. He is owned by Fred Brayford, MacIntosh, Mortgage Boys Stable and Black Tie Bash Stables.

Black Tie Bash paid $2.30 to win.

Team Determination took home the victory in the second Pure Ivory division, a division that saw several lead changes before a half-mile was completed.

Dicentra and McClure sat second-over at three-quarters and trotted by confidently in the lane to a 3½ lengths score in 1:59. Ad Astra was second, while Anna Bolena edged Rubys Are Nice for third.

To watch the race replay, click here.

Bred by trainer Blais, Dicentra is a full-sister to On A Sunny Day ($700,311) and Champagne Jane ($167,355). Thursday's victory was a maiden-breaking score in just the second career start for the daughter of Muscle Mass. She finished sixth in an OSS Gold division in her career debut.

Dicentra paid $4.50 to win.

Dustin Jones' You Will Be Queen took the opening division in 1:58 for driver Chris Christoforou. The daughter of Royalty For Life made a second-quarter move to the lead from third and got sensible fractions of 1:00.3 and 1:30.1 before trotting home in :27.4 to win by 3¼ lengths.

Serenity Joy finished second, while Spruce Creek was third.

To watch the race replay click here.

You Will Be Queen is a homebred for Dustin Jones Stables Inc. and Hebert Horses Inc. She is now is undefeated in two starts. Her career-debut was strong 1:59 victory in an OSS Grassroots on July 13 at Mohawk Park.

A $2 win ticket on You Will Be Queen returned $6.50.

The Millard Farms and Pure Ivory Series will take next week off before resuming on August 6.

Live racing continues Friday night at Mohawk Park. Post time is 7:10 p.m.