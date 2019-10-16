Rookies to clash in Friday Crown elims

MILTON, ON - October 15, 2019 - Filly pacer Lyons Sentinel, this harness racing season's richest 2-year-old, as well as undefeated divisional money-leaders Tall Dark Stranger, Real Cool Sam, and Hypnotic AM were among 63 freshmen entered Tuesday for the $6 million Breeders Crown at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

Eliminations for the 2-year-olds, which are necessary in all four divisions and go for a purse of $25,000 each, are Friday at Mohawk. Post time for Friday's first race is 7:50 p.m. (EDT). The $600,000 finals for 2-year-olds will be Oct. 25 at Mohawk, with an early 7 p.m. post time.

Breeders Crown eliminations for 3-year-olds and up are Saturday at Mohawk.

Elimination winners, in an order determined by lot, draw for post positions one through five for the finals. The draws for the 2-year-old finals, except for the colt-and-gelding pace, will be conducted Friday following the eliminations. The draw for the colt-and-gelding pace will be Tuesday at the post-position draw and press conference at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

Twelve horses were entered for the 2-year-old colt-and-gelding pace, with the connections of Capt Midnight and Catch The Fire accepting earnings-based byes to advance directly to the final. The top eight finishers from the remaining 10-horse elimination will join those two in the final.

Capt Midnight, by Captaintreacherous, has won multiple Grand Circuit stakes for trainer Tony Alagna. Catch The Fire, also by Captaintreacherous and trained by John Ackley, is a Kentucky Sire Stakes champion.

The connections of Tall Dark Stranger and Papi Rob Hanover declined a bye.

Tall Dark Stranger is unbeaten in seven starts for trainer Nancy Johansson, with his wins including the Metro Pace at Mohawk. A son of Bettor's Delight, the colt has earned $411,265 this season. He starts the elim from post four.

Papi Rob Hanover, trained by Brett Pelling, counts the Pennsylvania Sire Stakes championship among his three wins in eight starts. The son of Somebeachsomewhere finished second in the Metro and has earned $315,358. He leaves from post six.

Thirteen horses were entered for the 2-year-old colt-and-gelding trot, with the connections of Real Cool Sam, Port Perry, and Capricornus accepting byes to advance directly to the final. The top seven finishers from the remaining 10-horse field will join that trio next week.

Real Cool Sam, the Peter Haughton Memorial and Pennsylvania Sire Stakes champion, is unbeaten in nine races. Trained by Jim Campbell, the son of Muscle Hill has earned $454,575. Ontario Sire Stakes final runner-up Port Perry, a son of Kadabra, has earned $224,090 for trainer Luc Blais while William Wellwood Memorial runner-up Capricornus, by Cantab Hall, has earned $192,885 for trainer Marcus Melander.

Two-time Grand Circuit-winner Amigo Volo, a son of Father Patrick trained by Richard "Nifty" Norman and Carter Pinske, will start the elimination from post three. New York Sire Stakes champion Third Shift, a son of Chapter Seven, leaves from post one for Ake Svanstedt. Ontario Sire Stakes champ Moon Bridge, a son of E L Titan also from Svanstedt's stable, starts from post seven.

Twenty-one 2-year-old filly pacers entered the Breeders Crown, requiring three eliminations. The top three finishers from each elimination plus the fourth-place finisher with the highest earnings as calculated by Standardbred Canada advance to the final.

Lyons Sentinel, a daughter of Captaintreacherous trained by Jim King Jr., is in the third elim. She has won seven of 10 races this year and finished no worse than second in any start, earning $519,255. She brings a six-race win streak to her Breeders Crown elimination, with her victories including the She's A Great Lady at Mohawk and the Pennsylvania Sire Stakes championship.

Ontario Sire Stakes champion Alicorn, trained by Chantel Mitchell, is in the second elimination while the first elim includes Indiana Sire Stakes champ Priceless, from the stable of Brandon Bates.

Seventeen 2-year-old filly trotters were divided into two eliminations, with James Doherty Memorial and New York Sire Stakes champion Hypnotic AM in the first. Hypnotic AM, by Chapter Seven, has won all seven of her races this season and earned $386,457 for trainer Marcus Melander. Also in the first elim is Pennsylvania Sire Stakes champion Sister Sledge, trained by Ron Burke.

The second elimination includes Peaceful Way winner Dip Me Hanover, trained by Linda Toscano, and multiple Grand Circuit winner Sherry Lyns Lady, trained by Jim Campbell. The top five finishers from each elimination advance to the final.

Following are the fields in post-position order for Friday's $25,000 Breeders Crown eliminations for 2-year-olds at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

2-YEAR-OLD FILLY TROT

Elimination 1 (Race 1)

PP-Horse-Driver-Trainer

1-Madame Sherry-Tim Tetrick-Jim Campbell

2-Shishito-Dexter Dunn-Per Engblom

3-Winter Olympics-Ake Svanstedt-Ake Svanstedt

4-Sister Sledge-Yannick Gingras-Ron Burke

5-Whose Blues-Bob McClure-Luc Blais

6-Hypnotic AM-Brian Sears-Marcus Melander

7-Globetrotting-Anthony MacDonald-Jason McGinnis

8-Violet Stride-Tyler Buter-Mark Harder

Elimination 2 (Race 3)

PP-Horse-Driver-Trainer

1-Tricky Sister-Dan Dube-Andrew Harris

2-Crucial-Chris Page-Ron Burke

3-Jula Shes Magic-Jody Jamieson-Susanne Kerwood

4-Romona Hill-Andy McCarthy-Tony Alagna

5-Dip Me Hanover-David Miller-Linda Toscano

6-Wine Rack Hanover-Sylvain Filion-R. Nifty Norman

7-Sherry Lyns Lady-Tim Tetrick-Jim Campbell

8-Ms Savannah Belle-Yannick Gingras-Per Engblom

9-May Baby-James Yoder-James Yoder

2-YEAR-OLD COLT & GELDING TROT

Single Elimination (Race 2)

PP-Horse-Driver-Trainer

1-Third Shift-Ake Svanstedt-Ake Svanstedt

2-Synergy-Yannick Gingras-Per Engblom

3-Amigo Volo-Dexter Dunn-R. Nifty Norman

4-Rome Pays Off-Tim Tetrick-Marcus Melander

5-Back Of The Neck-Brian Sears-Marcus Melander

6-Chestnut Hill-Tim Tetrick-R. Nifty Norman

7-Moon Bridge-Dexter Dunn-Ake Svanstedt

8-Beads-Paul MacDonell-John Bax

9-Blue Cupertino-Doug McNair-Gregg McNair

10-Horse Trader-Trevor Henry-Paul Walker

2-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE

Elimination 1 (Race 4)

PP-Horse-Driver-Trainer

1-Baby Your The Best-David Miller-Linda Toscano

2-Peaky Sneaky-Dexter Dunn-Nancy Johansson

3-Sound Idea-Chris Christoforou-John Balzer

4-Gai Waterhouse-Yannick Gingras-Domenico Cecere

5-Priceless-Brandon Bates-Brandon Bates

6-Reflect With Me-Andy McCarthy-Tony Alagna

7-Merga Hanover-Matt Kakaley-Ron Burke

2-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE

Elimination 2 (Race 6)

PP-Horse-Driver-Trainer

1-Keystone Kalimba-Jody Jamieson-Dave Menary

2-New Year-Corey Callahan-Ross Croghan

3-Shouldabeenatd-David Miller-Ron Burke

4-Alexa Skye-Dexter Dunn-Ian Moore

5-Alicorn-Louis Roy-Chantal Mitchell

6-Off The Press-Yannick Gingras-Paul Reid

7-Lady Lou-Andy McCarthy-Tony Alagna

2-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE

Elimination 3 (Race 8)

PP-Horse-Driver-Trainer

1-Somebeachsometime-Jody Jamieson-Dave Menary

2-JK First Lady-Yannick Gingras-Nancy Johansson

3-Marloe Hanover-Dexter Dunn-R. Nifty Norman

4-The Bethinator-Andy Miller-Julie Miller

5-Looksgoodinaromper-Chris Page-Ron Burke

6-Lyons Sentinel-Tim Tetrick-Jim King Jr.

7-Betalady-Jody Jamieson-Susanne Kerwood

2-YEAR-OLD COLT & GELDING PACE

Single Elimination (Race 10)

PP-Horse-Driver-Trainer

1-Mayhem Hanover-Doug McNair-Gregg McNair

2-Team Best-David Miller-Blake MacIntosh

3-Seeyou At Thebeach-Tim Tetrick-Brian Brown

4-Tall Dark Stranger-Yannick Gingras-Nancy Johansson

5-Cattlewash-Louis Roy-Ron Burke

6-Papi Rob Hanover-David Miller-Brett Pelling

7-Freedom Warrior-Brian Sears-Kevin Lare

8-Put To Right-Andy McCarthy-Tony Alagna

9-Major Betts-Dexter Dunn-Mark Harder

10-Allywag Hanover-Tim Tetrick-Casie Coleman

For more information go to www.Hambletonian.com or https://woodbine.com/mohawk/events/breeders-crown/.