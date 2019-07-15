Rose Run Quest dominates Plate 51

SUMMERSIDE, PE - A three-wide move up the backstretch etched Rose Run Quest’s name in the harness racing history books in the 51st running of the Governor’s Plate presented by Township Chevrolet and Noonan Petroleum Saturday evening at Red Shores at the Summerside Raceway.

In line to trainer-driver Marc Campbell in the $25,000 Governor’s Plate final, Rose Run Quest ( If I Can Dream ) sat back and watched an early tussle between post 1 starter Down On Luck (Driven by Walter Cheverie) and 2017 champion Do Over Hanover (Jason Hughes) through a first quarter in 27 seconds. Do Over Hanover found himself in control at that station then Bugsy Maguire (Myles Heffernan Sr.) pulled first-over with Rose Run Quest following that cover through a half in 56.1. Before the three-quarters in 1:25, Rose Run Quest made his three-wide move and cleared to the lead to win by open lengths in 1:53. Do Over Hanover was second, while Down On My Luck rounded out the triactor and Euchred (David Dowling) finished fourth.

Blair Hansen of Charlottetown holds the ownership papers of Rose Run Quest.

Prior to that start of the 51st running of the Governor’s Plate, post 3 starter Burn Out Hanover was involved in an altercation that unseated driver Gilles Barrieau and saw the horse loose and scratched from the race. Both horse and driver left the track under their own power.

Dowling claimed his first Basil Whelan Memorial trophy for leading driver of Governor’s Plate week on the Saturday program. Dowling was also the top percentage driver of the week with a sparkling .444 average presented by Xtreme Coatings Ltd and the Prince County Horsemen’s Club.

Earlier on the card, Sodwana Bay won the $8,500 Governor’s Plate Filles and Mares Open final in a mile time of 1:55 for trainer-driver Barrieau and owners Howmac Farms of North Wiltshire and Wayne MacRae of Fall River, N.S.

Half Cut scored a 1:54.4 win in the $5,000 Governor’s Plate consolation with Mark Bradley driving for trainer Tom Weatherbie.

The two $12,700 Atlantic Sires Stakes A-divisions for three-year-old pacing colts were won by Purple Poet (Kenny Arsenault) in 1:56.4 and Red Dirt Rocknroll (Dowling) in 1:58.4.

Star Photo scored a new track record for aged trotting males in the $2,500 Andrew Perry Memorial trot with a 1:58.2 time for driver Hughes, trainer Kevin Gillis and owners Robi Hughes, Eric MacLauchlan and James Perrot of Stratford and Blair MacLauchlan of Charlottetown.

Live racing continues Thursday and Saturday at Red Shores Charlottetown and next Sunday (July 21) at Red Shores Summerside.

By Nicholas Oakes For Red Shores