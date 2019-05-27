Rose Run Quest romps in

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE - After hitting the board in last year's The Guardian Gold Cup and Saucer final, Rose Run Quest kicked off his 2019 harness racing season on a winning note Saturday evening at Red Shores Racetrack and Casino at the Charlottetown Driving Park.

Marc Campbell was in the bike behind his seven-year-old trainee as he stalked in the two-hole behind pacesetter Adkins Hanover (Driven by Corey MacPherson). The front end saw splits of 28.1, 56.3 and 1:26.1 then Rose Run Quest was launched to the outside to acquire the lead and win by one-and-a-quarter lengths in 1:55.1 for the fastest mile of the Island racing season.

Blair Hansen of Charlottetown owns Rose Run Quest. Euchred (David Dowling) was second in the $2,900 preferred event while Mick Dundee (Don MacNeill) completed the triactor.

Sodwana Bay was knocked off her throne in the $2,800 Fillies and Mares Open pace while going off as the heavy post time favourite. Innocent Kiss supplied the upset for driver Adam Merner, who co-owns the four-year-old with Max Sehl of Port Morien, N.S. The Melissa Rennie trainee stopped the clock in 1:58.2 with Sodwana Bay (Gilles Barrieau) securing second place and Drivingthedragon (Jason Hughes) in third.

May 26, 2019

Carlisimo Records Fastest Win On Stakes Opener

SUMMERSIDE, PE - Carlisimo teamed up with the King of Island Racing to scorch the oval at Red Shores Summerside in the fastest stakes split Sunday afternoon.

Marc Campbell supplied in the steer behind the Kevin MacLean trained Carlisimo to win his $8,100 Bob Dewar Memorial division for three-year-old pacing colts on the first stakes program of the 2019 Island racing season. The son of Shadow Play stopped the clock in 1:56.2 for owner Reg MacPherson of Stratford. Mrs Brown Boy (Clare MacDonald) and Red Dirt Rocknroll (David Dowling) completed the triactor.

Saulsbrook Lassie was victorious in his Dewar split with a mild upset for driver Adam Merner and owners Jean Belliveau of Dieppe and Normand Leger of Shediac, N.B. Time of the mile was 1:58.1 as he prevailed over A Grand Terror (Gilles Barrieau) and Q Ts Charlie (Campbell).

Maritime Champion Notorious gave Campbell a Dewar win in 2:00.1 over Maritime Breeder's champion Red Dirt Boomer (Barrieau). Campbell trains Notorious for owners Darryl and Gordon MacLean of Winsloe and Nova Scotia owner Shirley Symes of Springhill. Westward Whim (Merner) finished third.

In Ruby Chappell memorial action for three-year-old pacing fillies, Woodmere Tango prevailed in a nose decision in 1:58.4 in her $8,100 split over Im A Miracle (Dale Spence) while Howmac Sabrina (Dowling) was third. Clare MacDonald trains and drives Woodmere Tango for Morah Kerr of Greenfield, N.S.

You Aint Dolly made her 2019 debut a winning one as she took a pocket ride to win her Chappell division in 1:58.2 for driver Mark Bradley and trainer Brendan Curran of Peakes, who co-owns the mare with Alby Curran of Alberry Plains and Craig Arsenault of Summerside. Second went to Woodmere Oleksiak (Barrieau) with Gentle Warrior (Ernie Laffin) third.

Ma Rebelle was a popular winner in her $8,100 Chappell division as the three-year-old daughter of Ameripan Gigolo paced the oval in 2:00.4 over After The Lovin (Dowling) and Elm Grove Nellie (Walter Cheverie). Larry and Kathy Chappell of Marshfield hold the ownership papers of Ma Rebelle, who hangs her harness bag in the Campbell stable.

