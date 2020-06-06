Day At The Track

Rose Run Quest to start 2020 on winning note

02:03 AM 06 Jun 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Rose Run Quest, harness racing
Rose Run Quest and driver Marc Campbell winning the Governor's Plate at Summerside

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE - Saturday night harness racing returns to P.E.I. and last year's Governor's Plate champion will try to overcome the outside post in the top event at Red Shores Racetrack and Casino at the Charlottetown Driving Park.

First race post time is 6 P.M. for the 10-dash card with the $3,000 preferred pace hitting the track in race 9 of the program. Top flight free-for-all pacer Rose Run Quest will have one of the toughest assignments of the night but will be the favoured entry in the feature. Marc Campbell is back behind his trainee from post 8 for owner Blair Hansen of Charlottetown and the Governor's Plate champion pacer will look to add to his 44 lifetime wins. Screen Test, a contender in last year's Invitational ranks, is second choice from post 5 with Corey MacPherson in the bike for trainer Ron Gass. Third choice goes to Creepin (To be driven by David Dowling) from post 7.

Race analyst Les MacIsaac leans heavily towards Rose Run Quest as his top choice.

"You would think the outside draw would hurt his chances significantly but he was out here most of last fall and it didn't prevent him from putting up some big numbers," MacIsaac said. "Will tonight be any different? We don't think so."

Also in the preferred field are Silverhill Buddy (Adam Merner), Rockin Indy (Brodie MacPhee), Hes Marvalous (Myles Heffernan Sr.), Winter Blast (Jason Hughes) and Mittcent Van Gogh (Dale Spence).

The back-up pace lines up in race 8 with $2,500 at stake. Best To Hurst is top choice from the favourable post 2 after an impressive 1:57.4 qualifying performance. The Jonah Moase trainee will have Dowling in the bike Saturday as qualifying pilot Campbell must drive post 8 entry Jetster from his own stable. Top entries in that joust include Tempo Seelster (Vincent Poulton) and Mick Dundee (Don MacNeill).

The Red Shores broadcast team will be back with Race Day airing at 5:30 P.M. AST with customers able to watch and wager on the product through a free membership Horse Player Interactive at Hpibet.com.

Red Shores feature races will also be available on Proline all summer long.

For race programs, HPIBET.Com and Race Day broadcast go to redshores.ca.

By Nicholas Oakes For Red Shores

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Scioto Downs eclipses $2 million Thursday
06-Jun-2020 02:06 AM NZST
Yonkers Raceway Qualifiers
06-Jun-2020 02:06 AM NZST
Preferred to offer online Auctions
05-Jun-2020 17:06 PM NZST
Tioga Downs live racing set to open
05-Jun-2020 12:06 PM NZST
Marvelous mares mark Meadowlands return
05-Jun-2020 05:06 AM NZST
Meadowlands set to qualify Friday & Saturday
05-Jun-2020 03:06 AM NZST
Donny Dancer on Alumni Show
05-Jun-2020 03:06 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News