Rose Run Quest to start 2020 on winning note

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE - Saturday night harness racing returns to P.E.I. and last year's Governor's Plate champion will try to overcome the outside post in the top event at Red Shores Racetrack and Casino at the Charlottetown Driving Park.

First race post time is 6 P.M. for the 10-dash card with the $3,000 preferred pace hitting the track in race 9 of the program. Top flight free-for-all pacer Rose Run Quest will have one of the toughest assignments of the night but will be the favoured entry in the feature. Marc Campbell is back behind his trainee from post 8 for owner Blair Hansen of Charlottetown and the Governor's Plate champion pacer will look to add to his 44 lifetime wins. Screen Test, a contender in last year's Invitational ranks, is second choice from post 5 with Corey MacPherson in the bike for trainer Ron Gass. Third choice goes to Creepin (To be driven by David Dowling) from post 7.

Race analyst Les MacIsaac leans heavily towards Rose Run Quest as his top choice.

"You would think the outside draw would hurt his chances significantly but he was out here most of last fall and it didn't prevent him from putting up some big numbers," MacIsaac said. "Will tonight be any different? We don't think so."

Also in the preferred field are Silverhill Buddy (Adam Merner), Rockin Indy (Brodie MacPhee), Hes Marvalous (Myles Heffernan Sr.), Winter Blast (Jason Hughes) and Mittcent Van Gogh (Dale Spence).

The back-up pace lines up in race 8 with $2,500 at stake. Best To Hurst is top choice from the favourable post 2 after an impressive 1:57.4 qualifying performance. The Jonah Moase trainee will have Dowling in the bike Saturday as qualifying pilot Campbell must drive post 8 entry Jetster from his own stable. Top entries in that joust include Tempo Seelster (Vincent Poulton) and Mick Dundee (Don MacNeill).

The Red Shores broadcast team will be back with Race Day airing at 5:30 P.M. AST with customers able to watch and wager on the product through a free membership Horse Player Interactive at Hpibet.com.

Red Shores feature races will also be available on Proline all summer long.

For race programs, HPIBET.Com and Race Day broadcast go to redshores.ca.

By Nicholas Oakes For Red Shores