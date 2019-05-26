Rose Run Ranger goes last to first

HAMBURG, N.Y. --- Rose Run Ranger ($10.60) usually finds success on the front end but he had no trouble in reversing his role to a closer on Saturday night (May 25) and it paid off with a win in the $12,000 Class AA pace at Buffalo Raceway.

The front-stepping Fireyourguns ( Mike Caprio ) returned to harness racing action after a year layoff and immediately went to his typical spot, setting the pace. While Rose Run Ranger settled into sixth and last, Fireyourguns posted splits of :27.2, :56.2 and 1:25.4 in coming off the sidelines.

But driver Ray Fisher Jr . and Rose Run Ranger started their drive to the front down the stretch the first time and eventually rolled past Fireyourguns in the lane. They took a 2-1/4 triumph in 1:55.1 over the good track. China Dream ( Billy Davis Jr .) was third.

Co-owned by the Burke Racing Stable LLC and Weaver Bruscemi LLC, the 6-year-old gelded Rose Run Ranger ( Major In Art -A And Gs Finest) is trained by James Clouser Jr . The victory moved his 2019 winnings to $37,885 and $112,861 in his career.

In the $11,500 Class AA pacing event, Western Passage ($7.60) relinquished the lead to Littlebitaclass just before the opening panel but rallied in the stretch to capture the 1-1/4 length victory in a seasonal best 1:54.0.

Littlebitaclass (Monti) played give and go with Western Passage and set the fractions of :28.2, :57.1 and 1:26.1. But at the top of the stretch, driver Kevin Cummings tipped to the outside with Western Passage and used a :27.3 last quarter to secure the win over Littlebitaclass. Upfront Countryboy (Ray Fisher Jr.) rallied late to take third place.

Western Passage (Sportswriter-Ever Western) is owned by the Finocchario's Dream Stable and is trained by Mike Ohol. The victory upped his season earnings to $23,791 and $229,275 lifetime.

There were a pair of $10,000 Class A paces on the under card. Manceiver (Cummings) went wire-to-wire and held off A F F Bigdaddy (David McNeight III) by a length in 1:54.3 to notch the $7.70 decision in the first bracket.

The other division went to Western Conquest ($4.90) as Fisher Jr. guided him to an easy 1-1/4 length win over Next Success (Davis Jr.) in 1:55.3.

Shawn McDonough led the way for the drivers with three wins while Fisher Jr., Ron Beback Jr. and Cummings each had two victories.

Racing will resume on Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. with a nine race program to be presented. There's a $285 carryover in the Pick-5 that begins in the second race.

by Brian J. Mazurek

for Buffalo Raceway