Rosemary Rose wins $120,000 Courageous Lady

The Burke brigade has finished first and second in harness racing many times, but few of those times have resulted in a $433 Exacta. However, that was the result of Saturday's $120,000 Courageous Lady at Northfield Park when Rosemary Rose and Pittstop Danika crossed the line first and second.

Rosemary Rose was driven by Mike Wilder and sat sixth through the opening lap with fractions of :26.4 and :55. She pulled third over and found herself three wide the final 3/8 of the mile. She struck the lead approaching the top of the stretch and bested her competition by 1¾-legths in 1:53.

"I love this filly," admitted Wilder. "She might have been a longshot on the board, but I always thought she had a big chance."

Ron Burke, harness racing's leading trainer, conditions Rosemary Rose for owners Burke Racing Stable, Jason Melillo and Weaver Bruscemi LLC. The victory is Burke's fourth win of this event in the last five years, scoring with Charisma Hanover in 2013, Fiyonce in 2014 and Sassa Hanover in 2015.

"I knew she would be ready, Ronnie (Burke) has them ready for every dance," said Wilder.

Completing the field were Pittstop Danika, Bettor's Up, Terrortina, Bourbon And Barley, Ella Christina and Big City Betty. Al-Mar-Got A Fever was scratched sick.

Rosemary Rose ( Foreclosure N -Pantathion- The Panderosa ) now has 11 wins in 24 lifetime starts. Saturday's victory increased her career bankroll to $231,292. She returned $20.60 to win.

Ayers Ratliff