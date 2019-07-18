Day At The Track

Rosemary Rose wins in a career-best time

11:40 AM 18 Jul 2019 NZST
Rosemary Rose wins in a career-best time
Chris Gooden photo

WASHINGTON, PA, July 17, 2019 -- Rosemary Rose let Touchamatic do the heavy lifting in the slop, then roared by her in the lane to score a decisive harness racing victory -- her fifth in her last seven starts -- in Wednesday's $18,000 Filly & Mare Open Handicap Pace.

Rosemary Rose yielded the early lead to Touchamatic, who had to go a 26.2 opening panel to make the front. When Dave Palone moved Rosemary Rose outside in the stretch, she was by far the stronger mare, defeating Touchamatic by 1-3/4 lengths in a career-best 1:50.3. Keystone Riptide finished third.

Ron Burke trains the 5-year-old daughter of Foreclosure N-Pantathlon, who now boasts $496,867 in career earnings, for Burke Racing Stable, Jason Melillo and Weaver Bruscemi LLC.

Aaron Merriman and Mike Wilder each piloted three winners on the 14-race card.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Saturday, when the card features three eliminations of the $475,000 Delvin Miller Adios Pace for the Orchids as well as a pair of stakes for freshman filly pacers and a $4,051.60 carryover in the final-race Super Hi-5. First post is 1:05 PM.

EDITORS: Attached is a finish-line jpg of Rosemary Rose winning Wednesday's feature at The Meadows.

 

By Evan Pattak

for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association

