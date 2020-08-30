Roses Are Red to Warrawee Ubeaut

MILTON, ON - August 29, 2020 - An untouchable Warrawee Ubeaut flexed her harness racing muscles in an impressive $290,000 Roses Are Red score on Saturday evening at Mohawk Park .

The four-year-old Sweet Lou mare rejected an opportunity to tuck in the pocket entering the first turn and drove on, hitting the quarter in :26.3. She was never headed again, as Yannick Gingras managed fractions of :54.3 and 1:22.2 before kicking away to a two-length 1:49.3 win. Trillions Hanover, who sat second most of the way, mounted a valiant late charge, but ultimately fell short. So Much More grinded out a nightmare first-over trip to take a deserving third, and Soho Burning Love A emerged from a throng of horses for fourth.

To see the race replay click here.

Gingras commented that his mare was on a mission.

"It was more her gameplan," he said. "She was on go tonight. She was a little bit anxious in the post parade and going to the gate too, and when she was like that I wasn't going to fight with her - I let her do her thing. But once she got to the front, at least she was able to relax a little bit; she wasn't a runaway or anything like that. I got a decent middle half, and she finished it off."

The millionaire Ron Burke trainee took her second victory of the season from six starts and 21st win lifetime on 36 outings; she also nears $2 million in earnings with the $145,000 payday from the contest. Burke Racing Stable LLC, Phillip Collura, Jandt Silva Purnel & Libb, and Weaver Bruschemi LLC own the Pennsylvania-sired mare that had previously been off to a slow beginning to 2020.

Gingras applauded his charge's improvement throughout the year and expressed his belief in further improvement.

"She deserves to be winning, and there's no doubt in my mind horses know when they win and when they don't," he said. "So yes, it was a little bit like that, it's a tough jump from three to four and there's some great mares this year, so it was a little tough for her at the beginning. But she's a big, strong horse, and I think until the end of the year she's gonna keep getting stronger, and next year as well."

Warrawee Ubeaut was favoured for the duration of wagering and paid $5.90 to win.

By Nicholas Barnsdale, for Woodbine Communications



