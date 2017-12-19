Easy Lover makes it five in a row

Better B Rolling is now nine for 12 this season

Brave World is now seven for 26 this season

TORONTO, December 16, 2017 - Brave World and Better B Rolling will have plenty of momentum heading into the Valedictory Series final following harness racing victories in Saturday's second leg at Woodbine Racetrack.

A pair of $17,000 divisions were contested in the second-week of the series for three-year-old pacing colts and geldings, who were non-winners of $60,000 lifetime as of October 31, 2017.

Brave World and driver Trevor Henry took Saturday's first division at odds of 5-1. The Bill Budd trainee converted off a two-hole ride to score his seventh victory of the season in a career-best 1:53.

Jk Pridenjoy showed the way, posting fractions of :26, :55 and 1:24.4, but was outdueled to the line by Brave World, who defeated the early leader by a neck. Windsun Gotham, who won a first leg division, finished third as the public's choice.

Owned by Wheelhouse Racing, Brave World is now seven for 26 this season after going winless in 11 starts last season. The gelded son of Royal Mattjesty has banked $52,726 this season to bring his career earnings to $62,296.

Brave World paid $12.90 to win.

Brave World

Better B Rolling will have an opportunity for a series sweep after a 1:53.4 score in the second split.

Driven by Louis Philippe Roy, Better B Rolling fired out from post-three, but was parked around the first-bend by Penzance Hanover. The heavy 1-5 favourite made the lead in the second-quarter and reached the half in :56.

Hurrikane Kingkong came first-up in the third-quarter, which forced a :28.2 third-split from Better B Rolling.

In the stretch, Better B Rolling would dig in and hold off a rally from Homey Joe to win by about a length. Penzance Hanover finished third.

A gelded son of Roll With Joe , Better B Rolling is now nine for 12 this season and has earned $65,150 in his first season of racing. The sophomore is owned by W Donovan and trained by Ciaran Morrison.

Better B Rolling paid $2.60 to win.

Better B Rolling

The final of the Valedictory Series will take place on Boxing Day (December 26).

Also on Saturday, four-year-old pacer Easy Lover Hanover extended his current win streak to five with a narrow 1:51.2 score.

Easy Lover Hanover came first up and grabbed the lead just after the half of :54.4. 'Easy Lover' would fight off rivals in the lane and prevailed in a three-horse photo by just a head over Prescotts Hope and Champagne Phil.

Jody Jamieson got the call to steer Easy Lover Hanover on Saturday. The Ben Wallace trainee has been on a roll in the final months of 2017 and is now eight for 23 this season.

Owned by Brad Grant, Easy Lover Hanover has banked $198,487 this season to bring his career totals to 24 wins and over $550,000 earned. He paid $2.70 to win.

Easy Lover Hanover

Live racing resumes Monday evening at Woodbine. Post time is 7:30 p.m.

Mark McKelvie