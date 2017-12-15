Roy wins five Thursday at Woodbine

TORONTO, December 14, 2017 - Exactly seven-days after finishing in the runner-up spot five-times, harness racing driver Louis Philippe Roy turned the tables to post a big Thursday night at Woodbine Racetrack.

The Mont-Joli, Quebec native won five of seven drives on Thursday evening's 10-race card.

Roy started his night with a victory in the evening's second-race behind Richard Moreau trained three-year-old trotting filly Oceanview Deb ($3).

Victories two and three for the young reinsman would come in the fifth-race behind Des Tackoor trained four-year-old pacer Undrafted ($3.50) and the sixth-race behind Rene Bourassa trained three-year-old pacing filly Restless Hanover ($15.70).

Roy hit the "Grand Slam" in the eighth-race with three-year-old trotting filly Highland Top Hill ($2.60) for trainer Marty Fine. He would then double up with Bourassa by steering seven-year-old pacer Independent Spirit ($5.10) to victory in the finale for his fifth-win.

Currently second in the WEG driver's standings, Roy now has 262 victories in his first-full season on the Woodbine Circuit. Overall, Roy has 371 victories and $5.6 million in earnings in 2017.

Roy will attempt to keep things rolling on Friday evening's 10-race card. He is scheduled to drive in seven-races. Post time is 7:30 p.m.

Oceanview Deb - Louis Philippe Roy​

Undrafted - Louis Philippe Roy

Restless Hanover - Louis Philippe Roy

Highland Top Hill - Louis Philippe Roy

Independent Spirit - Louis Philippe Roy

Mark McKelvie