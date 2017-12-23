Roy wins five again

TORONTO, December 21, 2017 - Some people enjoy certain days of the week and right now Thursdays have been pretty good to harness racing driver Louis Philippe Roy.

The Mont-Joli, Quebec reinsman steered five winners on Thursday's 10-race program at Woodbine Racetrack. It was the second consecutive Thursday that Roy captured five-races.

Roy, who had a drive in all 10-races, made back to back trips to the winner's circle in the evening's second and third races. He first guided claiming pacer Kinda Like Her to a 7-1 upset for Stephen Charlton and then followed that up by finding the line first with Richard Moreau trained three-year-old trotting filly Oceanview Deb at 5-1.

The "Hat-Trick" victory for Roy came in the sixth-race behind three-year-old trotting filly and overwhelming favourite Highland Top Hill ($3.20) for Marty Fine.

Roy completed the evening by sweeping the late-double with Richard Moreau trained six-year-old pacer Kingsley B ($6.30) and Vernon Cochrane trained claiming pacer Jet Black Cadillac ($17.90).

Oceanview Deb and Highland Top Hill were repeat winners for Roy from last week.

Roy has won 14 races over the last five-cards of racing at Woodbine. He now has 271 wins on the season at Woodbine/Mohawk and is second in the circuit's driver standings behind Doug McNair (291).

Recently named a finalist for the USHWA Rising Star Award, Roy will look to keep things rolling with seven-drives on Friday evening.

Live racing continues at Woodbine Friday and Saturday. Post time is 7:30 p.m.

Mark McKelvie