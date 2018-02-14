Royal Roc wins Q+ at Vincennes

February 12, 2018 - Monday’s Quinte+ was the Prix de Senlis (purse €54,000, 2100 meters autostart, 18 European starters seven and eight year old harness racing females) at Paris-Vincennes. 70/1 Royal Roc (8f Filipp Roc -Gressy Roc) scored the upset timed in 1.12.2kr for driver Filippo Rocca that started from post 17.

Lucio Becchetti trains the winner for Scuderia Saint Eusebio.

11/1 Arrival de Genai (8f Jag de Bellouet -Nymphe de Genai) was second for trainer/driver Patrice Pacaud and breeder/owner Pascal Plassais. Third was 3.1/1 Olympia Gold (7f Olimede -Shelle Gold) handled by David Thomain for trainer Per Linderoth and Team Gold. 13/1 Black Rain (5f Niky ) was fourth for Alexandre Abrivard and fifth was 34/1 Bela du Vivier (7f Korean ) for Matthieu Verva and trainer Guy Verva. The top four finishers raced barefoot. There were no Q+ exact order winning tickets on this event.

The Prix de Blain-Bouvron-le Gavre (purse €52,000, 2175 meters, 10 starters) produced an impressive 1.12.7kr timed victory for 1.9/1 Exit Money (4m Coktail Jet -Making Money) with trainer J-M Bazire the pilot for Ecurie Yvan Bernard. This youngster now has four wins in 10 career starts. 4.8/1 Etonnart (4m Timoko -Migraine) was second with Bjorn Goop driving for owner/trainer Richard Westerink. 26/1 Esteban Jiel ) 4m Coktail Jet -Dirkonia Jiel) took third money for driver Matthieu Abrivard and trainer J.L. Dersoir.

Freegate Island (3f Timoko -Agneska) was an easy 1.17kr winner of the Prix d’Olouom (purse €46,000, 2700 meters, seven starters) with trainer Bjorn Goop aboard. Jean Etienne Dubois bred this filly that is now owned by P&D Bronsman AB. The 9/1 winner bested 4.7/1 Fa de Bellouet (3f Quinoa du Gers ) with trainer J-M Bazire up for owner Jean Claude Montwean. 3.1/1 Famille Royale (3f Village Mystic -New York) was third for driver Eric Raffin and Louis Baudron, the breeder / trainer / owner.

The Prix de Juan les Pins (purse €46,000, 2800 meters, 18 starters) this day went to 11/1 Freeway Fortuna (6f Conway Hall -Saratoga Yankee) timed in 115.5kr and driven by Matthieu Abrivard. ACEM Schoonderwoerd trains and owns this fast closing mare. 2.4/1 Kash Brodde (6f Ready Cash -Kismet la Marc) was second for driver Dominik Locqueneux, trainer Peter Untersteiner and Full Moon Stable. 4.9/1 Capella de Vrie (6f Prince d’Espace ) was third for driver Franck Nivard and breeder/owner/trainer Roger Baudron.

Thomas H. Hicks