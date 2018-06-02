Habibi Inta wins 4yo Ruby Trot

Love You trotter Habibi Inta has taken out the Gr1 $125,000 4yo Trotters Ruby with a dominant all the way performance for Leeston harness racing trainer Paul Nairn.

Driven by leading driver Blair Orange Habibi Inta led from the outset and kept up a solid clip for the duration of the race, winning well and beating Izmock and Colin DeFilippi who trailed all the way with the Australian invite Dance Craze running home late into third in the hands of David Butcher.

The race had a sensation at the start with the favourite Enghien causing a false start by galloping in the score up and then being sent to the outside for the second start. Enghien galloped again in the re-start and his chances were extinguished.

Blair Orange said after the race that the draw had worked out well for him with Habibi Inta.

"The one draw definitely helped and Paul had the horse in the right space today," he said

Habibi Inta trotted the mobile 1609m in 1-56.5

