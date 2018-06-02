Day At The Track

Habibi Inta wins 4yo Ruby Trot

02:39 PM 02 Jun 2018 NZST
HRNZ Photo

Love You trotter Habibi Inta has taken out the Gr1 $125,000 4yo Trotters Ruby with a dominant all the way performance for Leeston harness racing trainer Paul Nairn.

Driven by leading driver Blair Orange Habibi Inta led from the outset and kept up a solid clip for the duration of the race, winning well and beating Izmock and Colin DeFilippi who trailed all the way with the Australian invite Dance Craze running home late into third in the hands of David Butcher. 

The race had a sensation at the start with the favourite Enghien causing a false start by galloping in the score up and then being sent to the outside for the second start.  Enghien galloped again in the re-start and his chances were extinguished.

Blair Orange said after the race that the draw had worked out well for him with Habibi Inta.

"The one draw definitely helped and Paul had the horse in the right space today," he said

Habibi Inta trotted the mobile 1609m in 1-56.5

Harnesslink Media

 

Here is the interview with Julie Maghzal

CROWE HORWATH 4YO RUBY (MOBILE TROT) (Gr1), $125,000, 4YO, 1609m
  For 4-year-old trotters.
Video Video Weather: Overcast     Track: Fast      Race History    
Plc Bk Horse Barrier Hcap Stakes Fav Time Margin Driver Trainer
1 1 Habibi Inta 1 fr 62,500.00 2/1 1-56.5   B N Orange P C Nairn
2 9 Izmok 9 fr 18,750.00 7/5 1-56.7 1.40 C J DeFilippi C J & J DeFilippi
3 10 Dance Craze 10 fr 12,500.00 4/4 1-56.8 1.80 D J Butcher A M Golino
4 5 War Machine 5 fr 5,315.00 5/6 1-56.9 2.20 D J Dunn A L Stratford
5 3 Enghien 3 fr 3,955.00 1/2 1-57.2 3.90 R T May G P & Mrs N M Hope
6 11 BD Khaosan 11 fr 3,140.00 11/10 1-57.4 4.60 J W Cox T D Bagrie
7 2 Sertorius 2 fr 3,140.00 8/9 1-58.5 10.40 J I Dickie J W Dickie & J I Dickie
8 7 Smokey Mac 7 fr 3,140.00 6/7 1-59.3 14.40 B G Barclay B R Gray
9 4 Musculus 4 fr 3,140.00 3/3 2-00.5 20.30 Mark Purdon M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
10 6 Galleons Victory 6 fr 3,140.00 9/8 2-06.1 48.20 J R Dunn Ms M J Wallis & B P Hackett
11 13 Massive Metro U1 fr 3,140.00 12/12 2-07.2 53.90 T W Mitchell Ms M J Wallis & B P Hackett
12 12 Bonnie Highlander 12 fr 3,140.00 10/11 2-21.1 123.00 G D Smith R J Dunn
$125,000.00  
Scratchings
SCR 8 Credit Master 8              
 
   
Divs: $2.70. $1.30. $3.30. $2.40. Quinella $30.60. Trifecta $209.70. TAB Double[races-4,5]:(13,1) $9.90. TAB Conc.:(13,9) $41.20. First4 $2655.10. Quaddie[races-2,3,4,5]:(4,5,13,1) $33.30.
Margins: 1 1/2 lengths, 1/2 neck, 1/2 length
Times: Mile Rate: 1-56.5 Last 800m: 58.2 Last 400m: 29.0
Placed Horses:
     
Habibi Inta 2013 4 B h Love You - Ten To One   (by Sundon)
   Trainer: P C Nairn, Leeston
   Owner: Julie Maghzal
   Breeder: Gaby Maghzal,Julie Maghzal
  
Izmok 2013 4 B g Muscles Yankee - Belle Galleon   (by Sundon)
   Trainer: C J & J DeFilippi, Broadfield
   Owner: C J DeFilippi, Templeton Family Trust, C C Alcock, Mrs C A Alcock
   Breeder: K K Chapman
  
Dance Craze 2013 4 Br m Muscle Hill - La Coocaracha   (by Safely Kept)
   Trainer: A M Golino, Victoria
   Owner: Yabby Dam Farms Pty Ltd
   Breeder: Yabby Dam Farms Pty Ltd
