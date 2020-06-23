Run Director takes top trot

MILTON, June 22, 2020 - Rebounding after a break last week, Run Director took his turn as the latest older trotter from the Ben Baillargeon barn to win by posting a 1:52.2 harness racing score on Monday night at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

A deep field of 10 older trotters, including 2019 Canadian Horse of the Year Forbidden Trade, squared off in this week's top-class.

The $30,000 event saw plenty of action early on with Mass Fortune K leaping Buzz from second to first entering the backstretch, while Dancer Hall was on the move from fourth, eventually clearing to command at the half in :56.2.

Dancer Hall led at three-quarters in 1:24.3, as Mass Fortune K was back out and attacking approaching the third station.

Run Director got his cue to go from driver Sylvain Filion, grinding his way uncovered from sixth towards the front. Forbidden Trade moved out from eighth, sitting third-over on the turn, while Hey Livvy tracked him.

Dancer Hall and Mass Fortune K continued to battle in the lane, but it was the rallying Run Director and Hev Livvy that stormed by late.

Run Director found the line first in 1:52.2, winning by three-quarters of a length over Hey Livvy. Mass Fortune K claimed third over Dancer Hall.

The Luc Blais trained Forbidden Trade finished sixth in his four-year-old debut.

A five-year-old, Run Director is now two for three on the season, improving his career totals to 13 wins and $575,037 earned for owner/breeders Tom & Elizabeth Rankin.

On the heels of a nine-win week, Baillargeon put up two more wins on Monday's card. Three-year-old trotting colt Hayek was a dominant 1:53.3 winner to break his maiden.

Live racing continues Tuesday night at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Post time is 7 p.m.