Rush To The Bank rolls to five in a row

Columbus, MN - The featured events on the Wednesday afternoon (September 23) Harness Racing program at Running Aces were the freshman trotting events with two divisions going for $11,500 each.

The colts and geldings division went to heavily favored Rush To The Bank (Nick Roland, $2.20) who was never in doubt while posting a gate-to-wire score by two lengths over Oh Danny Boy and Ice Titan in 2:02.1. The victory today made it five in a row for the clear leader in this division, and likely favorite for the Minnesota Day of Champions program on October 3.

The winner is a gelded son of Banker Volo , owned by Jeralene Roland and Vickie Rush and is trained by Dan Roland.

The filly division went to Coatofmanycolors ($27.40), who rallied from well back to get up for a one length tally in 2:02.1 for her first lifetime win in just her second career start. It's So Fluffy was home in second and The Royal Queen checked in third.

The winning filly is by Tymal Templar , owned and trained by driver Jenni King.

Justlikehim (Jacob Cutting, $14.80) trotted to a new career mark of 1:54 in the $8,500 Open Handicap Trot, converting a pocket trip into a 3/4 length tally over Magic Mvp and Pridecrest. The winner is a 5 year old gelding by My Mvp, owned by Orlando Nevarez and trained by Edwin Quevedo.

The 1:54 mile was just one-fifth of a second off of the track record.

Driver Steve Wiseman led the program with two winners and trainer Kathie Plested-Wiseman registered two winners as well.

The Pick-5 Jackpot now stands at $14,916.02 for Saturday (September 26).

Live Racing continues at Running Aces through October 4, with action four days a week at 1:00 pm CDT.

Photo: Rush To The Bank made it five in a row on the freshman trot