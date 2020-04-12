Ryan Duffy cruises home on Always Ready

There is no stopping talented harness racing squaregaiter Always Ready at the moment.
From the powerful Cardigan stable of Anton Golino, the group 1-winning four-year-old made it four wins on end with an effortless all-the-way victory at Melton on Saturday night.
Always Ready ($1.20 favourite) raced away by 26m, giving Ballarat reinsman Ryan Duffy an armchair ride.
With regular stable drivers Jason Lee and Glen Craven unable to take the reins as they live outside Harness Racing Victoria's specified mid-west region under the COVID-19 racing model, it was Duffy's first time behind Always Ready.
Always Ready's eighth win in just 12 starts brought up a double for Duffy - the third time in as many Saturday nights that he has had multiple wins at Melton.
The new Prince of @Tabcorp_Park Ryan Duffy strikes again, this time with Scruffy Doolan winning the Niota Bloodstock Trotters Handicap. #TheTrots
Watch live and free: https://thetrots.com.au/racing/live-trots-vision/ …
MYRNIONG trainer Jess Tubbs produced a trifecta in the Garrards Pace, 2240m, at Melton.
Little Peanut ($1.20 favourite) found the front and led home stablemates Cocosfella and Helki Nien in a tight finish.
Tubbs' husband Greg Sugars pulled the right rein by being on Little Peanut.
It was the first leg of a double for Sugars, who went on to also score on the Emma Stewart-trained Egodan ($2.90) in 1:54.3 over 1720m.
While it was Egodan's 100th race start, it was the eight-year-olds first start for the Cardigan stable of Stewart after a short stint with Matthew Craven near Terang.
Ballarat has a mid-west race meeting on Friday night.
By David Brehaut
Reprinted with permission of The Courier