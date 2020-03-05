Day At The Track

Ryan Stahl scores 5,000th career win

12:27 AM 05 Mar 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Ryan Stahl, harness racing
Ryan Stahl
USTA/Ed Keys photo

Ryan Stahl scored the 5,000th win of his harness racing driving career aboard Crowntime Pet in MGM Northfield Park's opening race on Tuesday (March 3) despite being parked the entire mile.

Crowntime Pet posted a ½-length advantage over his closest rival in 1:56.2. That margin was sufficient to return $51.20 to win.

 

Stahl's richest win came in a $250,000 Ohio Sire Stakes Final with Mission Accepted. It was the largest of the seven Sire Stakes Champions Stahl has driven.

The native of Republic, Ohio rates the best horse he has ever driven as being Hypnotic Blue Chip, in the 2011 Battle of Lake Erie.

The 41-year-old Stahl won his first race in 1994 aboard a trotting filly named Lojos Sharp Baby, at the Oak Harbor (Ohio) Fairgrounds.

Ryan Stahl currently holds the track record over the Flying Turns for freshman trotting geldings with Yes in 1:53.1.

Stahl started driving at the age of 14 and appreciates the success he has had so far; accomplishing the 5,000-win milestone and having driven the winners of over $24 million.

Ryan's career was heavily shaped by his father Lee. "It is only fitting that I won this milestone on what would be Dad's birthday," said Stahl.

Ryan Stahl also credits Gerald Bookmyer, who was recently inducted into the Ohio Harness Racing Hall of Fame, as being a big influence and a great friend throughout his career.

"There are so many people to thank for the success I have had," explained Stahl. "My Mom, my wife, Kent Sherman and many, many other trainers."

Stahl has been married for almost five years to Nichole. The couple has two children, a son Owen, and daughter Sonny. The Stahl family resides on an 80-acre farm in Seneca County, Ohio.

by Ayers Ratliff, for MGM Northfield Park

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Ryan Stahl scores 5,000th career win
05-Mar-2020 00:03 AM NZDT
Yonkers has richest handle of 2020
05-Mar-2020 00:03 AM NZDT
Front-end triumph for Jack Vernon
04-Mar-2020 12:03 PM NZDT
Metro Boomin fastest in series opener
04-Mar-2020 12:03 PM NZDT
Make it a six-pack for Chris Page
04-Mar-2020 11:03 AM NZDT
Faithful Desire returns to Freehold
04-Mar-2020 09:03 AM NZDT
She's almost the perfect horse
04-Mar-2020 06:03 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News