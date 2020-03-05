Ryan Stahl scores 5,000th career win

Ryan Stahl scored the 5,000th win of his harness racing driving career aboard Crowntime Pet in MGM Northfield Park's opening race on Tuesday (March 3) despite being parked the entire mile.

Crowntime Pet posted a ½-length advantage over his closest rival in 1:56.2. That margin was sufficient to return $51.20 to win.

Stahl's richest win came in a $250,000 Ohio Sire Stakes Final with Mission Accepted. It was the largest of the seven Sire Stakes Champions Stahl has driven.

The native of Republic, Ohio rates the best horse he has ever driven as being Hypnotic Blue Chip, in the 2011 Battle of Lake Erie.

The 41-year-old Stahl won his first race in 1994 aboard a trotting filly named Lojos Sharp Baby, at the Oak Harbor (Ohio) Fairgrounds.

Ryan Stahl currently holds the track record over the Flying Turns for freshman trotting geldings with Yes in 1:53.1.

Stahl started driving at the age of 14 and appreciates the success he has had so far; accomplishing the 5,000-win milestone and having driven the winners of over $24 million.

Ryan's career was heavily shaped by his father Lee. "It is only fitting that I won this milestone on what would be Dad's birthday," said Stahl.

Ryan Stahl also credits Gerald Bookmyer, who was recently inducted into the Ohio Harness Racing Hall of Fame, as being a big influence and a great friend throughout his career.

"There are so many people to thank for the success I have had," explained Stahl. "My Mom, my wife, Kent Sherman and many, many other trainers."

Stahl has been married for almost five years to Nichole. The couple has two children, a son Owen, and daughter Sonny. The Stahl family resides on an 80-acre farm in Seneca County, Ohio.