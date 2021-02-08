Ryan ready to put form on the board

Menangle-based junior harness racing driver Ryan Sanderson is making every post a winner as he prepares to pack his bags and permanently settle in Victoria.

The teenager was at his best at the latest Bathurst meeting with an all-the-way victory aboard five-year-old mare Leigha Miller (Art Major-Misty Miller (Fake Left) in the Garrards Horse and Hound Pace.

“She goes really well and looks to have a bright future,” he said.

“We’ve only had her for two starts—she got knocked down at her first run for us at Menangle late last month which was a bit disappointing.”

Leigha Miller has now won six races from 35 starts. Her latest winning time was a personal best. Her dam Misty Miller won 16 races for $144,000 in four seasons from 2005.

In the next three or four weeks, 17-year-old Ryan along with his parents Shane and Naomi, and younger sister Abbey, 15, will move south to be based at Charlton in Victoria’s north central region.

“We’re all excited because there’s about half a dozen tracks located within two hours of the town, so hopefully there are plenty of opportunities to place our horses right. And hopefully the trainers around there will give me a go again,” Ryan said.

The promising reinsman worked for the strong Aiken stable at Avenel during last year and was steadily making a name for himself before a nasty spill at Charlton landed him in a Melbourne hospital. He later returned home to Menangle to rest up.

“I was lucky to get out of that without serious injury. I’m fine now and can’t wait to be busy and back into it in Victoria,” he said.

Ryan said his latest winner was owned by well-known Bendigo breeder and trainer Gary Donaldson.

“Leigha Miller is beautifully bred and zipped home in 26.7 at Bathurst. I didn’t have to use her up too much to cross them from barrier six. I felt she was always travelling like the winner,” he said.

The mare scored by eight metres from Join The Que with a further nine metres back to Maudies Delight. The rate for the 1730m trip was 1.56-1.

“Dad likes to get down to Bathurst a few times a month, providing there’s a suitable race for us. It’s a three-hour trip, but the road is way better these days,” he said.

“It’s a lovely track and the people are very nice. The racing is a high standard because there’s so many strong stables in the area.”

The Sanderson team will join former South Australian trainer Greg Norman and promising trainer-driver duo Mick Gadsden and Denbeigh Wade at the impressive Charlton Harness Racing Training Centre.

“We’re working 12 at the moment. I think dad is hoping to increase this to somewhere between 15 to 20 when we shift,” Ryan said.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura