S.B.O.A. eliminations in the books

Windy Sport make a big statement in her third start of the season

CAMPBELLVILLE, May 13 - Ontario sired three-year-old fillies stepped into the harness racing spotlight Saturday night at Mohawk Racetrack for the eliminations of the Standardbred Breeders of Ontario Association (S.B.O.A.) Stakes.

A total of four $25,000 eliminatiere contested on Saturday's 11-race card. A group of 18 pacing fillies and 16 trotting fillies were split into their respective eliminations.

Driver Louis Philippe Roy and trainer Casie Coleman teamed up to sweep the eliminations for pacing fillies.

The first elimination saw Windy Sport make a big statement in her third start of the season, as the Sportswriter filly went gate-to-wire for a career-best 4½ lengths victory in 1:51.3 victory.

Dancing Shadows K finished second, while Stonebridge Sundae was third. The final two spots in next week's final were grabbed by Gottalovemyshadow and Soi

Owned by West Wins Stable and Calhoun Racing Ltd, Windy Sport cruised home in :27.2 for driver Roy to score her first win of the season and third overall. Saturday's victory increases the pacing filly's career earnings to over $158,000.

Windy Sport paid $6.00 to win.

Windy Sport

Fade came through with a career-best 1:53.3 score in the second elimination to complete the sweep for Roy and Coleman.

The Shadow Play filly got away third for driver Roy, who chose to come first-up into a slow opening-half of :58. Fade cleared to command entering the turn and proceeded to pace a :28 third-quarter followed by a :27.3 final-quarter to win by a length and three-quarters.

Talbot Chanel finished second, while Dudesalady was third. The final two spots in the final were secured by Action Majesty and Blameitonthenight.

Racing for the same connections as Windy Sport, Fade now has one win in three starts this season after winning once in eight as a rookie. The Coleman trainee's career earnings now sit at over $159,000.

Fade paid $4 to win.

Fade

Over on the trotting side, Magic Presto took care of business at 1/9 in the first elimination for driver Trevor Henry and trainer Richard 'Nifty' Norman.

The Kadabra trotting filly got away third for Henry and sat along the pylons until nearing the half. Magic Presto marched first-up to poke a head in front at three-quarters in 1:27.2.

In the stretch, the heavy-favourite trotted home strong in :27.4 to score a 2 Â½ length victory in 1:55.1. Royal Witch finished second, while Tymal Reign was third.

Holiday Promise and Expose Yourself rounded out the top-five finishers to advance to the S.B.O.A final.

Owned by Mel Hartman, Herb Liverman, David Mc Duffee and Little E LLC, Magic Presto was making her second start of the season Saturday after finishing third last week at The Meadowlands. As a rookie, the Kadabra filly banked $393,049, thanks in large part to her triumph in the Goldsmith Maid at Woodbine.

Magic Presto, who is now a five-time winner, paid $2.10 to win.

Magic Presto

Unlike the first elimination, the second split did not got as expected and featured a 10-1 upset.

Mrstery Bear converted off a perfect two-hole trip from driver Billy Davis for a career-best 1:55.4 victory. The Gaetan Hebert trainee was coming off a maiden-breaking score last week and now has two wins in four starts this season.

Gravitator rallied from well-back to finish second, while Paradise Image held on for third after leading throughout most of the mile. Stuck In My Spanks and Anikadabra rounded out the top-five.

A daughter of Majestic Son , Mrstery Bear did not earn a cheque in four starts as a rookie. This season, the trotting filly has won two of four and banked over $20,000 for owner Hebert.

A $2 win ticket on Mrstery Bear returned $22.30.

Mrstery Bear

Following the conclusion of the eliminations, the post positions for next week's S.B.O.A. finals were drawn. The final for pacing fillies will go for a purse of $132,130, while the trotting fillies will battle for $130,130.

Next Saturday's (May 20) finals will be part of the annual Mohawk Fireworks and Family Fun Night. An early post time of 6:30 p.m. will be in effect next Saturday.

The draws for the S.B.O.A finals can be viewed below.

S.B.O.A. Pacing Fillies - Purse: $132,130

1. Soiree Seelster

2. Talbot Chanel

3. Fade

4. Windy Sport

5. Blameitonthenight

6. Dancing Shadows K

7. Stonebridge Sundae

8. Gottalovemyshadow

9. Dudesalady

10. Action Majesty

AE: Manhattan Play

S.B.O.A. Trotting Fillies - Purse: $130,130

1. Stuck In My Spanks

2. Paradise Image

3. Magic Presto

4. Mrstery Bear

5. Expose Yourself

6. Gravitator

7. Royal Witch

8. Anikadabra

9. Tymal Reign

10. Holiday Promise

AE: Sweet Of My Heart

WEG sustaining payments and nominations due Monday

CAMPBELLVILLE, May 13 – Sustaining payments and nominations for numerous Woodbine Entertainment Group (WEG) andAlliance stakes/series are due this Monday (May 15).

The May 15th payment is the final round of sustaining payments for all major WEG Stakes, including the $1 million Pepsi North America Cup. A total of 53 three-year-old pacers are eligible to make the final sustaining payment for Canada’s richest harness race.

The full list of WEG stakes requiring a May 15th sustaining payment is available below.

Pepsi North America Cup (Pace: 3-Year-Olds)

Canadian Pacing Derby (Pace: 3-Year-Olds and Up)

Canadian Trotting Classic (Trot: 3-Year-Olds)

Maple Leaf Trot (Trot: 3-Year-Olds and Up)

Fan Hanover (Pace: 3-Year-Old Fillies)

Elegantimage (Trot: 3-Year-Old Fillies)

Casual Breeze (Trot: 3-Year-Old Fillies)

Goodtimes (Trot: 3-Year-Olds)

Somebeachsomewhere (Pace: 3-Year-Olds)

Metro Pace (Pace: 2-Year-Olds)

Shes A Great Lady (Pace: 2-Year-Old Fillies)

William Wellwood Memorial (Trot: 2-Year-Olds)

Peaceful Way (Trot: 2-Year-Old Fillies)

Nassagaweya (Pace: 2-Year-Olds)

Eternal Camnation (Pace: 2-Year-Old Fillies)

Roses Are Red (Pace: Mares)

Milton (Pace: Mares)

Armbro Flight (Trot: Mares)

Nominations are also due May 15th for the annual two-year-old summer series at Mohawk.

The Dream Maker, Whenuwishuponastar, Define The World and Pure Ivory are signature events in the summer months at Mohawk and have been the learning ground for many top two-year-olds.

The May 15th payment also includes yearling nominations for the 2018 Champlain Stakes, 2019 Simcoe Stakes and 2019 S.B.O.A. Stakes. For more information, click here.

A sustaining payment is also due May 15th for the following Alliance events to be raced at Grand River Raceway.

Battle of Waterloo (Pace: 2-Year-Olds)

Battle of the Belles (Pace: 2-Year-Old Fillies)

To view full information regarding each stakes event and payments, click here.

To make sustaining payments online, click here.

If sending payments by mail, envelopes must be clearly post-marked no later than May 15, 2017 or payment will not be accepted. Registered mail is recommended.

Any questions or concerns regarding stakes payments can be directed to the Mohawk Race Office, 905-854-7805.