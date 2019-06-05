SA trainer to have a crack in Victoria

Experienced South Australian harness racing trainer-driver Greg Norman has decided the time is right to border hop and try his luck in Victoria.

Norman, 54, will soon set up base at Charlton, about an hour north of Bendigo, with a team of at least six pacers.

The successful horseman, who is private trainer at the Two Wells property of prominent owners Terry Cormack and his sons Adam and Paul, said the plan was to “test the waters” during a three-month trial period.

“We all talked it over and come to the decision to give it a go,” Norman said.

“The game is not travelling all that well in South Australia, so that was probably the main reason for the shift,” he said.

“Over the years we’ve had a few short campaigns in Victoria to chase Vicbred and Breeders Crown bonuses – and we’ve done quite well.”

Norman will be based at the Charlton harness racing training complex, located on 12 hectares at the edge of town.

There are 11 tracks within 120 kilometres of the centre, and Norman said he was excited at the prospect of having nearly 150 meetings each season within easy reach.

“It’s just a perfect spot. I’ve spent virtually my whole life living in country towns and I’m impressed with what I’ve seen here,” he said.

“At the training complex we’ll have unrestricted use of a 820 metre training track and there’s also a 2000 metre straight track and a swimming dam.”

Tenants at Charlton have their own 60 x 30 shed with electricity, access to town water, lock-up harness and feed areas, a wash bay, harness-up area and two boxes.

“But one of the aspects I really love is the eight adjoining huge day yards because I train all of our horses out of the paddock at home.”

Norman has been around horses all his life, coming from a strong harness racing pedigree.

His late grandfather Reg Norman and late father Rex prepared a string of quality pacers during the halcyon days of the 1950s through to the end of racing at Adelaide’s tight, 502 metre (two-and-a-half-furlong track) Wayville track in 1973.

The Norman stable-stars list reads like a who’s who in South Australian golden era of harness racing: Machine Again; Bylaw; Chief Spring; Blue Proof; Pewter; Aladdin’s Lamp; Merchant; Peter Adios; The Judge; and, of course, Aachen, the 1960 SA Cup winner (famous for creating what was, at the time, a record winning sequence of 20) and later going on to become a champion sire.

Greg Norman has been successful in his own right, winning at least 13 country cups and a group three Victorian Cup at Melton for the Cormack family.

“There will be mares and foals, and a host of yearlings back at the Two Wells property, and these will be under the care of two great workers in Jamie Williams and Paul Butterworth,” Norman said.

“What has stood out for me here is the passion shown by the harness racing people at Charlton. They are trying to attract more horsemen to the area and people bring people. They are a very pro-active and progressive club.”

Norman is hoping a foray into Victoria to race at Ouyen last weekend will be the beginning of good things to come.

Bay gelding Cee Cee In America (American Ideal-Ultimate CC (Christian Cullen) was impressive in taking out the first heat of the Ray and Grace Hepworth Memorial 3yo Pace. The pacer, a warm $2 favorite, was driven a treat by Kerryn Manning.

“I’m not really officially counting that win as the start of the Victorian venture, but I do hope it’s a good sign,” Norman said.

Although he’s had two previous stints in Victoria, at harness racing stables in Healesville and Avenel, Norman is keeping his powder dry about any shift in his footy allegiances.

With the move east, he’s instead planning a few Melbourne trips on his days off.

“I’m an enthusiastic Port Adelaide follower so I’d love to get down to the city and cheer on the boys,” he said.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura