Safe From Terror earnings now exceed $660,000

LEBANON, OH. - Safe From Terror, a 13 time harness racing winner in 2016 who banked $166,205, returned to her winning ways at Miami Valley Raceway on Friday (Jan. 20) night when she captured the $22,000j Mares Open pace in 1:52.

Confidently handled by Chris Page, the 5-year-old daughter of Western Terror was sent directly to the front in a :26.3 opening panel. After seating Aniston Seelster (Ronnie Wrenn Jr.) behind her, Safe From Terror never had another anxious moment through comfortable fractions of :55.3 and 1:23.4 before posting a final panel of :28.1 to win by open lengths. Aniston Seelster held for second with American Girl (Trace Tetrick) garnering the show dough. The winner, trained by Mike Conklin for Winchester Baye Acres LLC, paid $5.20 to win as the co-favorite. Her lifetime earnings now exceed $660,000.

Four divisions of second and final preliminary round action went postward for $12,500 claiming horses and geldings to determine the nine finalists for next week's $27,100 championship final. John Jay (Simon Allard) became the only repeat winner when he topped Strother (Ronnie Wrenn Jr.) and Maserati Seelster (Aaron Merriman) in 1:53. Other winners were Thisdeuceiswild (Tyler Smith) over Smithers (Simon Allard) and Summons (Kayne Kauffman) in 1:54.4; Kiss Of Terror (Chris Page) over If It Rains (Jason Brewer) and B R Flying Dali (Simon Allard) in 1:52.3; and Poison Oak (Kayne Kauffman) over Superficial (Andy Shetler) and Positively Perfect (Brady Galliers) in 1:54.3.

The top nine earners that enter the final of each of seven "Claim To Fame" series currently underway, qualify for the lucrative finals. In the male $12,500 claiming pace division that list is comprised of John Jay, Kiss Of Terror, Thisdeuceiswild, BR Flying Dali, Poison Oak, Bridge Jumper, Splended Party, Summons and Smithers. If It Rains is the first also-eligible if any other qualified horse fails to enter.

Four divisions of $20,000 male pacers will compete on Saturday (Jan. 21) night for spots in the $34,500 championship of their series seven days later. Post time is 6:05 p.m.