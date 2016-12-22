Safe From Terror victorious

Safe From Terror, driven by Bryce Fenn, scored a milestone 25th career win in Pompano Park's top ace for mares on Wednesday night.

Pompano Beach, FL...December 21, 2016....Safe From Terror, receiving perfect handling from Bryce Fenn , scored a gate-to-wire win in Pompano Park 's $11,000 Open Pace for harness racing mares on Wednesday, hitting the wire in 1:51.3.

The four year-old daughter of Western Terror , trained by Luanna Beeson for Winchester Baye Acres, pinned a two length defeat on arch-rival Godiva Seelster, driven by Wally Hennessey. All Charged Up, with John Mac Donald in the bike, finished third, 4 1/2 lengths away while OK Heavenly was a length further back in fourth. Pertty Music picked up the nickel in the classy sextet of ladies.

At the outset, Safe From Terror, leaving from the vaunted post number 5, "pushed the Hummer out of the way" at the start and carded an opening panel of :27 with All Charged Up settling in the garden spot, Drea's Good Powow, leaving from the rail, next and Godiva Seelster, starting from the outside post six, also showing a bit of early speed but forced to duck in fourth as Safe From Terror seemed on a terror early in securing the lead.

Positions remained unchanged through a half in :55.2 when Hennessey sent Godiva Seelster on the prowl and reaching second, a length away, around the final turn reached in 1:23.3.

In the lane, Safe From Terror actually widened her advantage through the lane on the strength of her :28 finale, the fastest of all in the event.

In a post-race interview, driver Bryce Fenn said, "Ya Know what the difference was tonight? It was the draw a couple of days ago.

"Last week, she had the three and I had the four and she got the jump on me.

"This week, I drew one slot inside of her and got the jump on her. She felt very strong tonight and almost pushed the Hummer out of the way herself. These mares are both great and when one gets a jump on the other, that's usually the key.

"I am certainly not going to gain a couple of lengths on her in the lane when she is in front and I don't expect that she'll be gaining a couple of lengths on me if I get the jump.

"That was really the story tonight."

In winning, Safe From Terror won for the 13th time this year in 35 starts, good for $163,455. Lifetime, the four year-old has a 25-8-13 scorecard in 69 starts with career bounty of $647,077 to go along with her 1:50.3 mark at Scioto Downs.

Both Safe From Terror and Godiva Seelster went off at 4 to 5 on the tote-board with Safe From Terror the ever-so-slight favorite. She returned $3.80 to win.

The Open 2 Pace for the ladies went to Arodasi, with Wally Hennessey in the sulky, out-dueling a game Art Frenzy, driven by Mike Simons, by a neck in 1:52.3.

Metro Glide, handled by Dave Ingraham, rallied from seventh and last turning for home to earn show honors while Memumsnotnice was fourth. Winbak Heavenly earned the final award.

Trained by Joe Pavia, Jr. for Peter Shank, the AGC Stables and his own Joe Pavia, Jr. Stable, Arodasi, a seven year-old and also a daughter of Western Terror (as is Safe From Terror), earned her third win of the year in only 12 starts sending her career earnings to $376,891.

Even money on the board, Arodasi paid $4.00 to win.

The Florida Amateur Driving Club was also in action on Wednesday night in two races with Jamie Marra guiding Mario Dessureault's Pop My Buttons ($5.20) to a 1:57.3 win in the first one and Joe Pennacchio scoring a photo finish decision in the second event with Zorgwijk Impact ($7.20) in 1:59.1. It was Zorgwijk's 49 career victory in that warrior's 303rd lifetime start.

The club has donated well over $170,000 to worthwhile charities since their inception and also has a spirited "driver of the year" award. As of this night, Dein Spriggs owns a "short lead" in the standings over Marra.

Racing continues next Monday night with first post set at 7:20 p.m.

by John Berry for Pompano Park