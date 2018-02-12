Sandy's Victory shows no signs of letting up

LEBANON, OH. - Sandy's Victory, who was named the harness racing 2017 Aged Trotter of the Year in Ohio, shows no signs of letting up at age 7.

The Dan Ater owned and trained daughter of Victory Same won for the 17th time from 51 starts over the last 13 months by capturing the $22,000 Open Trot at Miami Valley on Sunday afternoon,

Feb. 11. Ater's son Kyle put the favorite on the engine early and led four classy geldings through fractions of :28.4, :58.1 and 1:27.2 before sealing the deal by open lengths in 1:56.2 over the rain-soaked five-eighths mile oval. Walter White (John DeLong) rallied for second with MJB Got Faith (Kayne Kauffman) grabbing the show dough.

On Saturday night, trainer Jimmy Byers notched his 100th training win when he sent out Herlin (Josh Sutton) and won a $6500 claimer in 1:55.4.

DEADLINE APPROACHES FOR MIAMI VALLEY 'LEGENDS' LATE CLOSERS

The nomination deadline is rapidly approaching for the first three out of nine total annual “Lebanon Legends” late closers to be raced at Miami Valley Raceway, primarily in March and early April. Entry forms must be submitted to the race office or postmarked by Saturday, February 17. All three series are for non-winners of four pari-mutuel races or $40,000 lifetime as of the entry deadline date. The Herb Coven Jr. Memorial will feature pacing fillies and mares; the George Williams Memorial will showcase male pacers; and the Ray Paver Sr. Memorial is for trotters that meet the conditions criteria.

“Due to the unfortunate current quarantine of almost 500 horses at the Warren Co. Fairgrounds and a nearby training center, we expect lower nomination numbers than usual for these popular series,” said Race Secretary Gregg Keidel. “We still hope to get the required 18 available nominees to begin each series, however. Additionally, owners of horses currently in quarantine are welcome to nominate and their checks will not be cashed if they are not released from quarantine in time to enter the first leg.”

Deadline for entries into the other six “Legends” series, for either non-winners of 2 pari-mutuel races or $20,000 lifetime; or non-winners of 6 pari-mutuel races or $60,000 lifetime is March 3.

Nomination forms can be found at www.miamivalleygaming.com, by using the Racing and then Horsemens Info tabs, or can be picked up in the Miami Valley Race Office.

Gregg Keidel