Say You Do in sixth straight

WILKES-BARRE PA - Using a tactic proven successful earlier over a surface turned sloppy midcard, Say You Do was sent to the lead early in the race by harness racing driver Tyler Buter and went on to notch sixth consecutive victory, winning the $21,500 featured trot Sunday night at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono in 1:54.3.

Say You Do settled for the pocket early as Winning Shadow pressed on to command, then was underway near the :28.1 quarter to grab the lead by a :57 half. The winning gelded son of Credit Winner saw Fashion Creditor come up to contest the issue nearing the 1:26.1 three-quarters, but a :28.2 last quarter enabled Say You Do to be 1½ lengths clear of Winning Shadow for second; he in turn was a half-length ahead of Classicality, who finished a neck better than Fashion Creditor.

Say You Do has come on in a big way in 2019 - he's won six in a row, eight of his last nine, and is 9-for-11 on the year. Todd Buter is doing the conditioning of the sharp trotter for Oldfield Racing LLC.

A pair of $17,500 trotting co-features was also carded. In the first, Scirocco Bob made the front, yielded to Mississippi Storm but was quickly out to reclaim command, then came home in :56.2 to complete a 2½ length victory over that rival in 1:53.4. George Napolitano Jr., top driver at the mountain oval, guided the Explosive Matter gelding to his third win in his last six starts for trainer Mark Silva and owners Kathleen and Lewis Whitaker.

The front end became gradually less desirable in the muck, and the winner of the second co-feature was the grinding Muscle Massive ridgling Silvermass Volo, who gained steadily from before the half until headstretch, then went clear for a 1½ length win over 55-1 shot Upfront Billy in 1:56.1. Silvermass Volo has now taken two straight starts for the pairing of driver Eric Carlson and trainer/owner Michael Holcman.

Springsteen's 2019 had consisted of a neck loss to Lather Up in a Franklin Pace elimination and then an off the board finish in the Franklin Championship, though beaten less than three lengths, after a $360K+ 2018 that included a victory in Pocono's Hempt Championship. The lack of seasonal starts, and a month off after them, seemed to affect the four-year-old son of Rock N Roll Heaven not at all, as he made a :26.3 backstretch brush from fifth to the lead before the ¾, then coasted home to a two length victory over JK Musicman in a $17,000 pace, stopping the timer in 1:51.2.

A winner of $573,512 for the ownership of Allard Racing Inc., Bruce Soulsby, Alan Weisenberg, and Kapildeo Singh, Springsteen provided the fourth successful teaming of the evening for driver Simon Allard and trainer/brother Rene, the leading trainer at Pocono.

PHHA / Pocono