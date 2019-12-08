SBOANJ Final ends in Dead Heat

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - December 7, 2019 - The $65,000 SBOANJ New Jersey Sired Trot Final for 3-year-olds at the Meadowlands on Friday night (Dec 6.) ended in exciting harness racing fashion. The favorite Evident Beauty and second favorite Princess Deo could not be split at the wire, stopping the clock as co-winners in 1:52.2.

The two fillies sat back allowing the colt Lucius Vorenus to make the front uncontested to a first-quarter time of 28.1. Just past the quarter Andrew McCarthy moved is filly Princess Deo to the front to take the lead from Lucius Vorenus, while Evident Beauty and David Miller waited to make their move after the half-mile marker. David Miller and Evident Beauty eased their way around the last turn, and the two fillies hooked up in the lane battling to the dead heat for the win.

The NJSS horse of the year Evident Beauty is trained by Richard (Nifty) Norman and owned by Melvin Hartman, Little E LLC, and R A W Equine Inc. The Trixton filly has notched win number 13 and $805,301 in lifetime earnings. Bred by White Birch Farms in Allentown, NJ, Evident Beauty has put together a noteworthy 3-year-old campaign.

The other winner in this dead heat Princess Deo is trained by Noel Daley for owners Deo Volente Farms LLC, Thomas Pontone and John Fodera. Princess Deo was also sired by Trixton, but she was bred by Deo Volente Farms LLC. Princess Deo captured her fifth win and boosted her lifetime earnings to $405,974.

This was the first year for the SBOANJ 3-year-old sired trot race, it is planned to return next year for 3 and 4-year-olds.