SBSR experiencing good run

Sometimes it’s all about timing. Last weekend, just three weeks out from the NZB Standardbred New Zealand National Standardbred Yearling Sale in Christchurch, Southern Bred Southern Reared horses shone on both sides of the Tasman.

The southern charge was led by the Debbie and Mark Smith bred Mach Shard.

His win in the Group Two Allied Express Casey Classic at Tabpark in Melton Australia was outstanding. He looked to be battling to get past Cash N Flow, but under the urging of driver Zac Butcher the horse dug deep to win by 1.4 metres. The winning time was 2-36.8 a 1-52.8 mile rate for the 2240 metres.

Mach Shard was bought for $200,000 by Barry Purdon at the 2018 Christchurch Sale and was the leading sale of his year. He’s well and truly recouped that investment with $321,413 in the bank and more to come.

The dam of Mach Shard, Sly Shard, has now left the winners of forty six races and over $1.8 million dollars in stakes.

Those heading to next month’s yearling sales in Christchurch will be able to buy some close relatives to Mach Shard.

Lochart Shard a colt by Bettor’s Delight out of Lady Gaga, Moet Shard a Bettor’s Delight filly out of Pemberton Shard, Van Shard an Art Major colt out of Shards Echo and Lexie Shard a Bettor’s Delight filly out of Sly Shard, all have Mach Shard on their pedigree page.



Lexie Shard

Earlier on the same card SBSR Perfect Stride ran third in the $200,000 Group One Victoria Derby Final.

The three year old by Bettor’s Delight out of Chicago Blues was bred in Southland by John and Katrina Price and sold for $190,000 at the last Sale of the Stars in 2018.

He’s won $89,405 for his Australian owners Emilio and Mary Rosati.



Perfect Stride as a yearling

Meanwhile at Alexandra Park on Friday two high priced SBSR yearlings from the 2019 Sale in Christchurch ran first and third in the last Young Guns Heat.

The race was won by the more experienced Platinum Stride. The Captaintreacherous colt out of Southwind Arden was bred by John and Judy Stiven and was sold to the Rosati’s for $82,500.

The Stivens have a couple of relatives to Platinum Stride in next month’s NZB Sale – Arden UBeaut (Sweet Lou – Winter Rose filly) and Arden’s Horizon (Bettor’s Delight – Arden’s Rose colt).

Vanquish Stride finished third with inexperience costing him a higher placing. He was bred by Debbie and Mark Smith who have a half-sister to him (Moet Shard) in the Christchurch Sale.



Moet Shard

Vanquish Stride sold for $170,000. He to is owned by Emilio and Mary Rosati who are becoming big fans of the SBSR product.

After results like last weekend who can blame them!



The SBSR Tour Group last year at John and Katrina Prices