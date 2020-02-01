SBSR top graduates in Class of 2018

Three of the top selling yearlings from the Southern Bred Southern Reared draft at the 2018 Sale of the Stars have already provided an excellent return for their owners, and there’s plenty more in store.

Here are three fine examples of yearlings that were SBSR and sold for top prices at the 2018 Sale in Christchurch.

Flying Even Bettor (purchased for $90,000)

Current return: (15-3-8-2 $145,435)

Of the $145,435 in stakes he’s won $106,735.. Has been in place money mainly in Group and Listed races.

Ran third in the Listed New Zealand Sires Stakes Final, second in the Group One Two Year Old Diamond, second in the Two Year Old Sires Final, third in the New Zealand Yearling Sales Two Year Old Final, second in the Welcome Stakes and New Zealand Sapling Stakes.

Perfect Stride (purchased for $190,000)

Current return: (16-5-4-4 $109,405)

Won three races in a short New Zealand career before heading to Australia where he’s won another two races including a Breeders Crown Two Year Old Colts and Gelding Semi Final. He ran third in the final.

Recently ran third in the Group One $200,000 Victoria Derby.



Perfect Stride as a yearling

Ultimate Stride (purchased for $160,000)

Current return: (10-6-1-1 $149,550)

Ultimate Stride particularly, has blazed a new path for juvenile trotters, winning two of his six races in this country before going to Australia and winning all three of his starts there.

His wins in Australia include the $50,000 Group One Redwood Classic and the $100,000 Group One Breeders Crown for two year old colts and geldings.



Ultimate Stride and trainer Phil Williamson