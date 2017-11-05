Scott Rocks wins Yonkers $50,000 Open

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, November 4, 2017- Harness racing favored Scott Rocks (Eric Goodell, $4.50) two-moved to happiness Saturday night (Nov. 4th), winning Yonkers Raceway's $50,000 Open Handicap Pace.

In play from post position No. 5, Scott Rocks took an early-three hole as pole-sitting The Rev (Jason Bartlett) seated everyone.

Not content with the way the chairs were laid out, Scott Rocks made the lead just at a :27.2 opening quarter-mile. After a :56.1 intermission, Gratian Hanover (Brian Sears) tried it first-up from fifth, only to be devoid of pace.

That left the outer tier in the hooves of Orillia Joe (Brent Holland), who moved from third going toward the 1:24 three-quarters.. Scott Rocks owned a length lead into the lane, holding off 'Joe' by that same margin in 1:51.4.

Third went to Bakersfield (Greg Merton), with The Rev and a returning Mossdale Conner N (Jordan Stratton) settling for the remainder.

For Scott Rocks, a 7-year-old Rocknroll Hanover gelding co-owned by Northfork Racing Stable & Chuck Pompey and trained by Chris Oakes, it was his 10th win in 24 seasonal starts. The exacta paid $16.20, with the triple returning $148.

Frank Drucker