Day At The Track

Screamin Seaman A goes out on a high

02:27 PM 28 Feb 2018 NZDT
Screamin Seaman A
Screamin Seaman A cops the $20,000 championship leg of the Miami Valley Survivor Series in his final career start.
Conrad Photo

LEBANON, OH. - Class prevailed in the $20,000 Survivor Series championship for harness racing $5000 claiming pacers on Tuesday afternoon at Miami Valley Raceway.

Screamin Seaman A, the oldest and the richest of the ten finalists--who each advanced through three preliminary legs to get to the final--went gate-to-wire in 1:54.4 for driver Tyler Smith and owner-trainer Cole Fitzwater. In his final race, the 11-year-old Australian-born son of Armbro Operative certainly went out in style. Barely advancing through the trio of preliminary eliminations, due largely to consecutive outside post position draws, Smith and Screamin Seaman A took full advantage of their innermost starting spot in the championship. After seating a pair of fellow leavers through a :27.4 opening quarter, the champs lead the field through subsequent middle fractions of :57.1 and 1:25.3 before tacking on a :29.1 final panel to win by open lengths. Screamin Seaman A ended his career with 28 victories and $348,890 in earnings.

Longshot Crown Isle (Josh Sutton) took advantage of a mile-long pocket ride to finish second, while Maserati Seelster (Mike Oosting) rallied to grab the show spot. The winner paid $11.80, the exacta returned $145 and a 50-cent trifecta was worth $338.90.

Miami Valley employees and horsemen congratulate Cole Fitzwater for his series championship; and say "thanks for the memories" to Screamin Seaman A for providing so many thrills during a long and illustrious career.

Gregg Keidel

