Sell a Bit N wins $55,000 Distaff Derby

YONKERS, NY, Friday, May 5, 2017 - Harness racing favored Sell a Bit N (Jordan Stratton, $4.70) lasted on the lead Friday night (May 5th) , winning Yonkers Raceway's Cinco de Mayo $55,000 Filly and Mare Open Handicap Pace

In play from post position No. 4, Sell a Bit N worked around Delightful Dragon (catch-driver Eric Goodell), then finished (:27.4, :57.2, 1:25.3, 1:54.1) what she started. Sell a Bit N defeated the 'Dragon' by a neck, with a two-move Dublin Rose (George Brennan) third. Caviart Cari Ann (Dan Dube) and Certified Ideal (Brian Sears) settled for the remainder.

For Sell a Bit N, a 7-year-old Down Under daughter of Julius Caesar owned by Harry von Knoblauch and trained by Peter Tritton, it was her fifth win in nine seasonal starts. The exacta (two wagering choices) paid $17.40, the triple returned $82 and the superfecta paid $357.

It turned out that fives were indeed wild for the fifth day of the fifth month. In addition to the ol' double-nickel purse for the feature, March Awareness (Mark MacDonald, $6.60)-horse No. 5 in race No. 5-rolled home by seven lengths in a $27,000 trot (1:56).

Frank Drucker