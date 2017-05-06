Day At The Track

Sell a Bit N wins $55,000 Distaff Derby

10:36 PM 06 May 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Sell a Bit N March Awareness
Sell a Bit N
Chris Brokate Photo
March Awareness
Chris Brokate Photo

YONKERS, NY, Friday, May 5, 2017 - Harness racing favored Sell a Bit N (Jordan Stratton, $4.70) lasted on the lead Friday night (May 5th) , winning Yonkers Raceway's Cinco de Mayo $55,000 Filly and Mare Open Handicap Pace

In play from post position No. 4, Sell a Bit N worked around Delightful Dragon (catch-driver Eric Goodell), then finished (:27.4, :57.2, 1:25.3, 1:54.1) what she started. Sell a Bit N defeated the 'Dragon' by a neck, with a two-move Dublin Rose (George Brennan) third. Caviart Cari Ann (Dan Dube) and Certified Ideal (Brian Sears) settled for the remainder.

For Sell a Bit N, a 7-year-old Down Under daughter of Julius Caesar owned by Harry von Knoblauch and trained by Peter Tritton, it was her fifth win in nine seasonal starts. The exacta (two wagering choices) paid $17.40, the triple returned $82 and the superfecta paid $357.

Sell a Bit N

It turned out that fives were indeed wild for the fifth day of the fifth month. In addition to the ol' double-nickel purse for the feature, March Awareness (Mark MacDonald, $6.60)-horse No. 5 in race No. 5-rolled home by seven lengths in a $27,000 trot (1:56).

Frank Drucker

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Sell a Bit N wins $55,000 Distaff Derby
06-May-2017 22:05 PM NZST
When racing means more than Derby Day
06-May-2017 21:05 PM NZST
B Yoyo scores in Big M feature
06-May-2017 20:05 PM NZST
Buckeye Stallion Series kicks off
06-May-2017 19:05 PM NZST
Empire Earl N rules in Open Trot
06-May-2017 19:05 PM NZST
Her Own Land goes over the $250,000 mark
06-May-2017 18:05 PM NZST
Lems wins five as Vernon Downs opens
06-May-2017 17:05 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News