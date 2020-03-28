Harness Racing Victoria has moved quickly to be part of SENTrack

Harness Racing Victoria has moved quickly to be part of SENTrack, becoming the ‘pop-up’ station’s first rights partner.

Crocmedia launched SENTrack today in support of Australia’s racing, harness and greyhound industries - while those sports are still able to operate under COVID-19 guidelines.

Harness Racing Victoria chief executive Dayle Brown said the code was thrilled to be part of SENTrack.

“We are excited to be a founding partner in the launch of SENTrack, Australia’s newest audio and digital racing platform,” Brown said.

“HRV has enjoyed a long and successful partnership with Crocmedia, with programs such as Off the Bench and Trots Talk delivering trots media content throughout all parts of Victoria.

“This extension of that relationship with one of Australia’s preeminent sports content innovators gains us new opportunities to boldly promote our content, including race broadcasts, stories, news and views, colour and fun projected nationally to new audiences.

“This launch of three pop-up stations is a great start and we’re confident it will be celebrated by our audience and will help us tell the sport’s stories and grow our reach for years to come.”

Crocmedia Chief Executive Officer, Craig Hutchison welcomed Harness Racing Victoria to SENTrack.

“Harness racing is a vibrant part of our sporting fabric and we are honoured to support the hard-working industry participants who – like others - have been tremendously resilient during this challenging time,” Hutchison said.

“At a time when fans are starved of sport due to COVID-19, it’s great to shine a light on the sport to increase community interest and mainstream appeal,” he added.

Harness racing directly contributes $380m in economic value and 5,000 plus jobs to Victoria. There are 48 harness racing clubs across Victoria that employ trainers, drivers, stablehands, veterinarians, track maintenance personnel, country club officials, judges and many more.

Catch all the action of the eight-race card at Tabcorp Park Melton including the $24,000 IRT Australia Shakamaker Classic tonight on SENTrack in Melbourne on 1377 SEN+; in Perth on the 657 AM frequency; in Wollongong, NSW, on 1575 AM and via the SEN app.