Shark Gesture lass takes $45,000 Open

YONKERS, NY, Friday, February 3, 2017 - A pocketed Set Me Up with harness racing driver George Brennan in the sulky was indeed set up Friday night, winning Yonkers Raceway's $45,000 Filly and Mare Open Handicap Pace.

In play from post position No. 2, Set Me Up made the first lead before handing the baton to outside leaver Bettor N Better (Jason Bartlett). That one led through intervals of :27.3 and :57.1. The second backside appearance saw Hidden Land (Jeff Gregory) moved first-up from fifth, with Empress Deo (Matt Kakaley) behind that one.

Bettor N Better maintained her lead in and out of the 1:25.2 three-quarters, with a length-and-a-half advantage off the final turn. However, she was about to go off the rails, but not before carrying Set Me Up into the passing lane.

The latter ducked inside and prevailed by a half-length in 1:54.1. Second went to a season-debut Bedroomconfessions (Scott Zeron), who found herself buried alive as the 8-5 choice before finding her best stride-and a placed to place-too late.

Motu Moonbeam N (Mark MacDonald), Hidden Land and Empress Deo rounded out the payees, while Bettor N Better tired to last among the seven lasses.

For second choice Set Me Up, an 8-year-old daughter of Shark Gesture co-owned (as Burke Racing) by (trainer) Ron Burke and Weaver Bruscemi, it was her first win in three seasonal starts (33rd in a career now exceeding a half-million dollars). The exacta paid $34.80, with the triple returning $114.