Day At The Track

Yourmycandygirl sets stakes and track record

05:02 AM 05 Aug 2018 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Youaremycandygirl, harness racing
Yourmycandygirl and driver Yannick Gingras
Lisa Photo

East Rutherford, NJ- August 4, 2018 - Youaremycandygirl and driver Yannick Gingras went wire-to-wire to win the $96,600 Shady Daisy Pace for three-year-old pacing fillies in a stakes and track record time of 1:48 2/5 by a nose in the second race on Saturday afternoon at the Meadowlands.

Youraremycandygirl was first to the lead in :26.2, with Kissin In The Sand (Scott Zeron) and Believe In Me ( David Miller) behind her. That trio led the field to the :54 half. By the five eighths mile marker, Alexa's Power (Tim Tetrick) was off the rail from fifth and moved to the outside of Youaremycandygirl by the 1:21 2/5 three quarters.

Turning for home, the leader was challenged on the outside by Kissin In the Sand, who came off the rail from second when Alexa's Power was nearing the lead in third on the outside. Kissin in The Sand and Zeron surged on the outside to get alongside Youaremycandygirl, but could not catch her and finished second by a nose. Alexa's Power was third outside of her.

"My filly was loaded with pace and Scotty (Zeron on Kissin In the Sand) was driving on his, so I felt confident," said Gingras. "But she just refused quit, so she gave me a good battle. With my filly, everything that could have gone wrong early in the year, went wrong healthwise. But now it seems like she's healthy and last week at The Meadows (winning the Adioo Volo) she was really, really good, and she was great today."

The winner returned $5.40 $2.40 $2.10. With second place finisher Kissin In the Sand ($2.10 $2.10), the exacta was $9.40 and with third place finisher Alexa's Power (2.80, the trifecta was worth $26.60).

It was the fourth win in eight starts this year for Youaremycandygirl, who is owned by W.J. Donovan of Delray Beach, FL and trained by Ron Burke.

From the Meadowlands Publicity Department

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Atlanta beats the boys in $1M Hambletonian
05-Aug-2018 11:08 AM NZST
Shartin N, Dream Together score big
05-Aug-2018 11:08 AM NZST
Western Joe sizzles in Sam McKee Memorial
05-Aug-2018 08:08 AM NZST
The Meadows feature pace to Vague Traces
05-Aug-2018 08:08 AM NZST
Hambletonian second elim to Tactical Landing
05-Aug-2018 08:08 AM NZST
Late charge gets Stay Hungry Cane Pace win
05-Aug-2018 07:08 AM NZST
First Hambletonian heat goes to Crystal Fashion
05-Aug-2018 07:08 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News