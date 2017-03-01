$20,000 Miami Valley Raceway features

LEBANON, OH. - It started with 79 hopeful $5000 male claimers in Round 1, was narrowed to 40 in Round 2, then down to 20 for Round 3. It culminated with 10 harness racing finalists on Tuesday (Feb. 28) afternoon at Miami Valley Raceway when the championship leg of the "Survivor Series" went postward for a $20,000 purse.

Shakerattlenrock, who scored two wins and a 'neck' defeat in the first three legs, used his customary front-end style to capture the title in 1:54 over a track listed as sloppy. Trainer-driver Brady Galliers, who has been enjoying significant success-most of it with quick-leaving stalwarts from his own stable-asked Shakerattlenrock for early foot when starter Mike Woebkenberg opened the starting car wings and he responded with a :26.4 first panel. Rebuffing an early challenge by Hay Goodlooking, Galliers took no prisoners through subsequent splits of :56.3 and 1:24.3 before closing in :29.2 to seal the deal. Jagger Blue Chip (Kayne Kauffman) enjoyed a pocket ride throughout to finish second, while Volo (Trace Tetrick) proved best of the rest.

Amanda, Emily and Darla Gaskin of Indiana own Shakerattlenrock, an 8-year-old son of Rocknroll Hanover . As the favorite, he returned $5.80 to win.

A race earlier, Walter White (John DeLong) triumphed in the weekly $22,000 Open Trot, besting Somebody AS (Trace Tetrick) and Parkhill Lancelot (Mike Oosting). As 2-1 co-favorites, Walter White and Somebody AS raced one-two throughout mile, stopping teletimers in :27.4, :57.3, 1:25.3 and 1:54.3. Final Breath used a strong first-over brush to threaten the leaders at the three-quarters station, but made an uncharacteristic break in stride shortly thereafter.

Jim Eaton trains Walter White for Robert Silberberg. The 5-year-old Cantab Hall gelding's scorecard now reads 13-8-2 in 64 starts, good for $317,651 in earnings.