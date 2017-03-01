Day At The Track

$20,000 Miami Valley Raceway features

02:00 PM 01 Mar 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Walter White Shakerattlenrock
Walter White copped his second $22,000 Open Trot win in the last three weeks, holding off Somebody AS in 1:54.3 over a sloppy track.
Conrad Photo
Shakerattlenrock dominated the $20,000 Survival Series final at Miami Valley on Tuesday, featuring the final 10 out of 79 $5000 claimers who started the series.
Conrad Photo

LEBANON, OH. - It started with 79 hopeful $5000 male claimers in Round 1, was narrowed to 40 in Round 2, then down to 20 for Round 3. It culminated with 10 harness racing finalists on Tuesday (Feb. 28) afternoon at Miami Valley Raceway when the championship leg of the "Survivor Series" went postward for a $20,000 purse.

Shakerattlenrock, who scored two wins and a 'neck' defeat in the first three legs, used his customary front-end style to capture the title in 1:54 over a track listed as sloppy. Trainer-driver Brady Galliers, who has been enjoying significant success-most of it with quick-leaving stalwarts from his own stable-asked Shakerattlenrock for early foot when starter Mike Woebkenberg opened the starting car wings and he responded with a :26.4 first panel. Rebuffing an early challenge by Hay Goodlooking, Galliers took no prisoners through subsequent splits of :56.3 and 1:24.3 before closing in :29.2 to seal the deal. Jagger Blue Chip (Kayne Kauffman) enjoyed a pocket ride throughout to finish second, while Volo (Trace Tetrick) proved best of the rest.

Amanda, Emily and Darla Gaskin of Indiana own Shakerattlenrock, an 8-year-old son of Rocknroll Hanover. As the favorite, he returned $5.80 to win.

A race earlier, Walter White (John DeLong) triumphed in the weekly $22,000 Open Trot, besting Somebody AS (Trace Tetrick) and Parkhill Lancelot (Mike Oosting). As 2-1 co-favorites, Walter White and Somebody AS raced one-two throughout mile, stopping teletimers in :27.4, :57.3, 1:25.3 and 1:54.3. Final Breath used a strong first-over brush to threaten the leaders at the three-quarters station, but made an uncharacteristic break in stride shortly thereafter.

Jim Eaton trains Walter White for Robert Silberberg. The 5-year-old Cantab Hall gelding's scorecard now reads 13-8-2 in 64 starts, good for $317,651 in earnings.

Gregg Keidel

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Modern Mercury takes mares open
01-Mar-2017 16:03 PM NZDT
Barbara's Shadow does it again
01-Mar-2017 16:03 PM NZDT
$20,000 Miami Valley Raceway features
01-Mar-2017 14:03 PM NZDT
Four win seats to the BetAmerica WHHC Final
01-Mar-2017 05:03 AM NZDT
Russell Williams elected USTA president
28-Feb-2017 23:02 PM NZDT
Prairie Fortune takes trotting feature
28-Feb-2017 17:02 PM NZDT
My Hare Lady sole survivor
28-Feb-2017 17:02 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News